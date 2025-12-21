Johannesburg Hosts New Integrated Creative Summit in February 2026

Africa Cinegear World Expo announces its first Integrated Creative Summit scheduled for 9 to 11 February 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, bringing together podcasters, content creators, filmmakers, broadcasters, and technology innovators in a single venue for the first time on the continent.

The three day gathering aims to connect multiple sectors of Africa’s creative industries through four main components. These include a podcast summit, content creator and social media summit, film industry dialogue, and broadcast technology expo, according to event organizers. Registration has opened at the official website cinegearworld.com.

The summit targets media professionals, creators, broadcasters, producers, students, and industry stakeholders across the continent. Organizers position the event as the first platform where these diverse creative sectors converge under one roof in Africa.

Featured programming includes sessions on African storytelling across podcasts, short form video, and films, plus discussions on artificial intelligence applications in creative production. Attendees can expect hands on creative sessions, live podcast recordings, and masterclasses led by industry experts.

Technology demonstrations will showcase cinema cameras, audio equipment, AI editing tools, and virtual production techniques. The expo includes networking opportunities through matchmaking sessions and collaboration zones designed to connect creators with broadcasters, filmmakers, institutions, and brands.

The event takes place in Sandton, which organizers describe as Africa’s richest square mile. South Africa has historically hosted film festivals, media conferences, and digital innovation showcases, though previous events typically focused on single sectors rather than integrating multiple creative industries.

Interactive showcases from exhibiting brands will feature throughout the three day program. The summit represents an attempt to build connections across the full creative value chain, from concept development through production, post production, distribution, and the expanding creator economy.

Media professionals and creative industry participants can access registration details through official Cinegear World social media platforms and the event website.