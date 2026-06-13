Joey B On The Name And Mentor That Made Him

Ghanaian rapper Joey B has revealed that a chance street encounter gave him his stage name, and that a school freestyle for producer Shaker set off his music career.

The “Tonga” hitmaker, whose real name is Darryl Bannerman-Martin, told 3Music TV that Lil Shaker remains one of the most important people behind his rise. He put his success down to God working through the producer. “I owe it all to God, but God used him,” he said.

The two met while Joey B was a student at Accra High School, where he was asked to rap on the spot. Shaker liked what he heard, took his number, and the pair have stayed close since, later linking up with Jayso of the Skillions camp and going on to record songs together. Joey B said he still calls Shaker to share his wins.

He made light of how far that loyalty would stretch, joking that if a million dollars ever landed in his lap, a sizeable cut would go straight to Shaker.

The nickname has a stranger to thank. Joey B traced it to a foreign visitor he once helped find the administration block at school. The man told him he simply looked like a Joey, and the name spread among his friends until it stuck. He later checked a dictionary and learned, to his amusement, that a joey is a baby kangaroo.

The “Tonga” star has since worked with the likes of Sarkodie and EL, and the name picked up in a school corridor is now one of the most familiar in Ghanaian music.