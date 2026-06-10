Joey B Drops Third Studio Album SEXY HIGHLIFE

Ghanaian artist Joey B has officially confirmed the release of his third studio album, SEXY HIGHLIFE, arriving on June 10, 2025. The project marks a significant return for the award-winning musician, whose last full-length release was 2020’s Lava Feels.

After a five-year break from album releases, Joey B returns with a project that reflects both artistic growth and sonic experimentation. SEXY HIGHLIFE finds the artist merging Ghana’s iconic Highlife sound with modern global influences, creating a contemporary interpretation of a genre deeply rooted in West African musical tradition.

The album’s concept draws inspiration from Joey B’s time in New York in 2024, where he was exposed to the rising “Sexy Drill” sound—a style known for its smooth, romantic feel and Caribbean-inspired rhythms. This influence plays a key role in shaping the direction of the project, resulting in a sound that blends intimacy, rhythm, and cultural fusion.

At its core, SEXY HIGHLIFE explores the intersection of tradition and modernity, connecting Accra’s rich musical heritage with diaspora-driven innovation. The album stands as a reflection of Joey B’s ability to adapt and evolve while remaining grounded in his cultural identity.

The project also pays tribute to Ghanaian Highlife legend Daddy Lumba through samples featured on standout tracks such as “Akosua Broni” and “Princess.” These elements serve as a nod to one of the genre’s most influential figures, reinforcing the album’s connection to Ghana’s musical legacy while reimagining it for a new generation.

Comprising nine tracks, the album includes a mix of solo efforts and collaborations that highlight Joey B’s versatility. Featured appearances include Bosom P-Yung on “Akosua Broni,” Odunsi (The Engine) on “Exopa,” and Bisa Kdei on “Kyeiwaa,” which is expected to resonate strongly with Ghanaian radio audiences.

Several songs from the project have already gained traction ahead of the full release. “Princess” has achieved millions of streams and sparked significant engagement across social media platforms, while other tracks such as “Suzzy Williams,” “Akorfa,” “Yaa Abrefi,” and “News at 7” have contributed to the growing anticipation surrounding the album.

Over the years, Joey B has established himself as one of Ghana’s most influential contemporary artists, known for his distinctive sound and genre-blending creativity. With a career spanning collaborations with leading African and international artists, he continues to push the boundaries of modern Ghanaian music.

With SEXY HIGHLIFE, Joey B delivers a project that reflects both evolution and homage, bridging generations of sound while reaffirming his place at the forefront of Ghana’s music scene. The album stands as a defining moment in his career, marking a bold return to long-form storytelling through music.