Joe Mettle Announces Break from Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Gospel musician Joe Mettle has confirmed he will not participate in the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), saying he has reached an agreement with organizers about his absence from this year’s edition.

The multiple award winning singer disclosed his decision during an interview on Accra based Hitz FM, explaining that he will be unavailable during the scheduled awards date. He clarified that the break applies specifically to the 2026 ceremony and does not signal a permanent withdrawal from Ghana’s premier music awards scheme.

“No, I’ve actually had a conversation with them, so we are fine. I am taking a small break from the TGMA for this year. I won’t be around; that’s why. I saw the date, and I won’t be around,” Mettle stated during the broadcast.

When pressed whether his hiatus would extend beyond 2026, the gospel artiste responded cautiously. “This year, for just this year. We are dealing with this year, so when other years come, we will deal with them when they come. You are in a hurry to go to other years when you haven’t seen the year yet,” he said.

Mettle’s absence means he will not submit his music for nomination consideration, nor will he participate in any activities related to the awards ceremony. The singer confirmed that Charter House, the company that organizes the TGMA, has acknowledged his position.

The decision comes less than a year after Mettle dominated the 26th TGMA in May 2025, winning two major honors. He secured Best Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance for his song Obo Awan Oba. The vocal performance award marked his third win in that category, having previously triumphed in 2015 and 2017.

Despite his success at the 2025 ceremony, Mettle had signaled plans to step back from the awards scheme. Speaking on TV3’s New Day programme on May 16, 2025, he revealed that the idea had been on his mind for several years.

“I think for the past 3 or 4 years, I have wanted to take a seat back from the awards. And it is not because I think I have outgrown the awards, no it is not that,” he explained at the time. He cited difficulties meeting the demands of being nominated due to his busy schedule as the primary reason.

Mettle noted that once an artiste receives a nomination, full commitment to the awards process becomes necessary. This includes attending promotional events, participating in media activities and being present at the ceremony itself. For musicians with international touring schedules and ministry commitments, these requirements can create scheduling conflicts.

“Once nominated, you must commit fully, but sometimes schedules make it impossible. People assume arrogance, but it’s about priorities,” Mettle said in the May 2025 interview. He emphasized that his decision stemmed from practical considerations rather than feeling superior to the recognition.

At the 26th TGMA, Mettle was also nominated for Artiste of the Year, a category won by King Promise. His collaboration with Sandra Boakye Duah on Give Me Oil was nominated for Best Collaboration of the Year, though KiDi and Black Sherif’s Lomo Lomo took that honor.

The gospel minister’s achievements at the TGMA extend beyond recent years. Since winning his first award at the scheme in 2015, Mettle has maintained a consistent presence among winners, collecting accolades across multiple editions.

His powerful vocal delivery and soul stirring worship songs have made him one of Ghana’s most respected gospel musicians. Tracks like My Everything, Onwanwani and Bo Noo Ni have earned both critical acclaim and widespread popularity among gospel music enthusiasts.

Mettle’s decision to skip the 2026 awards follows his experience at the 2025 ceremony, where he faced challenges entering the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). His manager, Nii Noi, later revealed that a ticketing system error flagged Mettle’s pass as already used, delaying his entrance to the venue.

The technical glitch meant Nii Noi had to collect the Best Male Vocal Performance award on Mettle’s behalf while working to resolve the access issue. By the time Mettle entered the auditorium, he had missed receiving his first award on stage, though he was present for the Best Gospel Artiste announcement.

The 27th edition of the TGMA is expected to take place in May 2026, following the traditional timeline established over the scheme’s 26 year history. Charter House typically announces nomination categories and eligibility periods in early March, with the main ceremony occurring around May.

Gospel music has maintained strong representation at the TGMA over the years. Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, MOG Music and Team Eternity Ghana are among prominent gospel acts who consistently receive nominations alongside Mettle.

Team Eternity Ghana made history at the 26th TGMA by becoming the first gospel group to receive eight nominations in a single year. The collective’s song Defe Defe won Best Urban Contemporary Gospel Song, demonstrating the genre’s continued vitality in Ghana’s music landscape.

Mettle has maintained clear boundaries regarding musical collaborations throughout his career. In June 2024, he told Hitz FM that he would not collaborate with secular artistes, describing it as a door he does not want to open. He cited spiritual guidance as his reason for declining offers from artistes including Sarkodie and Manifest.

The gospel musician’s touring schedule remains active, with international engagements across Africa and beyond. His ministry work includes worship concerts, church services and gospel music festivals that often require months of advance planning and coordination.

Industry observers have noted that Mettle’s decision to communicate his absence in advance demonstrates professional courtesy toward awards organizers. By reaching an agreement with Charter House, he allows the scheme to proceed with clear expectations about his participation status.

Whether Mettle will return to the TGMA fold for the 2027 edition or subsequent years remains uncertain. His comments suggest he prefers addressing each year individually rather than making long term commitments about awards participation.

For now, Ghana’s gospel music community will observe the 2026 TGMA without one of its most decorated artistes in the nomination pool. Mettle’s absence creates opportunities for other gospel musicians to compete for categories he has historically dominated.

The 26th TGMA attracted more than 167 individuals and groups across 28 competitive award categories. King Promise led all nominees with 10 nods, while Stonebwoy followed with nine. The ceremony featured performances from leading Ghanaian artistes and was broadcast on GHOne TV, GTV and TV3.