Joe Ghartey  Writes: A House Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand

In the coming days, the NPP will be going for an election to elect the flag bearer for our Party for the next general election.

The campaign has been ongoing for some time and to a large extent, it has taken the course such campaigns usually take.

Unfortunately, there is a growing tendency for insults, personal attacks and character assassination, being introduced into the campaign by some overly eager supporters of the various candidates.

We must each pose to ourselves a simple question. The simple question that must be posed is, which of our candidates can lead a divided Party to win an election? As was said in Matthew Chapter 12 verse 25, a house divided against itself cannot stand.

So this must stop. We must stop the politics of insults and divisiveness. We must be each be others keeper and remind ourselves of the admonition of President Ronald Regan when he said famously, that the Eleventh Commandment is, “Thou shall not speak ill of any fellow Republican”.

If we continue to destroy the characters of our leaders, how can we convince the people of Ghana that our candidate is ready to lead?

The time has come for each of us to embark upon some introspection and ask ourselves whether by our words and actions we are destroying the Party or making it stronger. It is not everything that can be said that needs to be said. As we go around pointing fingers at others, let us remember that others are also pointing fingers at us and that your other fingers are pointing at yourself. Who is perfect? None but God.

Let there be peace and may the best person emerge the flagbearer. Let us always remember that a house divided against itself cannot stand.