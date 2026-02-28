Joana Gyan Unveils Massive Infrastructure Drive to Transform Amenfi Central

The Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, Hon. Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has outlined an ambitious agenda for the development of her constituency in the Western Region. With a focus on improving healthcare, education, security, and economic opportunities, the MP has initiated a range of projects aimed at transforming the lives of her constituents.

In the healthcare sector, Hon. Cudjoe has prioritized the continuation of the Ankwaso CHPS Compound, ensuring that residents of Ankwaso and surrounding communities have access to quality healthcare services. Additionally, the MP is constructing a new CHPS compound at Sraha Ayiem, and a Maternity block with theatre at Manso Amenfi. The construction of CHPS compounds at Ankasie, Jedua kese, Adidaase, and Hiawa are also underway, demonstrating the MP’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in the constituency.

To enhance security, Hon. Cudjoe is constructing police stations at Sraha Ayiem and Achichire, using MP’s funds. These facilities will enable the police to effectively maintain law and order, ensuring a safe and secure environment for residents and businesses.

Education is also a key priority for the MP, with several projects aimed at improving educational infrastructure. These include the continuation of the Wuratrem DA Primary school, Ankasie DA primary school, and the construction of a new primary school at Kramokrom. Additionally, the MP is constructing a 3-unit classroom block at Bantoma and a KG block at Agona camp.

To boost economic opportunities, Hon. Cudjoe is constructing a 24-hour economy market at Agona Amenfi and a new market at Juabo. These projects will provide traders and businesses with access to modern facilities, stimulating economic growth and creating jobs for residents.

Other notable projects initiated by the MP include the construction of a police station at Sraha Ayiem, and the completion of a 3-unit classroom JHS at Sompre.

Hon. Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s vision for Amenfi Central is clear: to transform the constituency through infrastructure development, improving the lives of residents and creating opportunities for economic growth. With these projects, the MP is delivering on her promises to the people of Amenfi Central, and demonstrating her commitment to their welfare and development.

List of Projects:

1. Continuation of Ankwaso CHPS Compound, Ankwaso (2025)

2. Fresh construction of Market Juabo (2026)

3. Continue Sraha Ayiem CHPS compound (2026)

4. Fresh construction, police station at Sraha Ayiem (MP’s Fund, 2026)

5. Continue Wuratrem DA Primary school, Wuratrem (2026)

6. Continue Ankasie DA primary school, Ankasie (2025)

7. Fresh construction of Ankasie CHPS compound, Ankasie (2025)

8. Fresh construction of 24-hour Economy market, Agona Amenfi (2025)

9. Fresh construction Jedua kese CHPS compound (2026)

10. Fresh construction Ata ne Ata DA primary (2026)

11. Fresh construction Agona camp DA KG (2025)

12. Fresh construction Bonsie Islamic JHS (2025)

13. Fresh Construction of Takyikrom Sompre Junction DA KG, Takyikrom Sompre junction (2026)

14. Continue and completion of 3 units Class room JHS, Sompre (2026)

15. Fresh construction Primary school, 6 units Kramokrom (2025)

16. Fresh construction of Police station (MP) Achichire MP’s fund (2025)

17. Fresh construction, Maternity block with theatre, Manso Amenfi (2026)

18. Fresh construction of Adidaase CHPS compound, Adidaase (2026)

19. Fresh construction of Hiawa CHPS compound, Hiawa (2025)

20. Fresh Construction of 3-unit class room block Bantoma (2026)