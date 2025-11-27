Joana Cudjoe Continues to Deliver for Amenfi Central

The people of Amenfi Central are reaping the benefits of their decision to elect Hon. Joana Cudjoe as their Member of Parliament. The indefatigable leader has proven to be a champion of development, with a strong commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.
In a significant boost to the community’s water needs, Hon. Cudjoe has initiated the third phase of the Amenfi Central Water Project. The project encompasses 39 communities, including:
1. Ohenekrom
2. Kyeikrom
3. Kwamang
4. Manso Amenfi Methodist area
5. Manso Amenfi DEO
6. Anyinabrem
7. Hiawa Prison
8. Pensanom
9. Abuom
10. Supanso
11. Chichiso No1
12. Anwiafutu
13. Agave
14. Appiahkrom
15. Nuamakrom
16. Before Owusu Dapaa, Gyamase
17. Bredi
18. Ampotenkrom
19. Domeabra Camp
20. Manso Nkwanta No2
21. Akamatene
22. Kwakuboah
23. Ayigbe
24. Banglore
25. Kyenkyenkwanta
26. Jerusalem
27. Bisco
28. Antobam
29. Chichiso No2
30. Tuntum
31. Bantoma
32. Asuminam
33. Gyawkrom
34. Kokonkyea
35. Dominase
36. Daboase
37. Congo
38. Bisco
39. Alarvanyor
Speaking on the development, Hon. Cudjoe expressed her gratitude to the people of Amenfi Central for their trust and support. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve you. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our community receives the development it deserves.”
The Amenfi Central Water Project is just one example of Hon. Cudjoe’s dedication to improving the lives of her constituents. Her commitment to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment has made a tangible difference in the community.
The people of Amenfi Central are proud of their MP and look forward to continued progress and development under her leadership.