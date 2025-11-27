Joana Cudjoe Continues to Deliver for Amenfi Central

The people of Amenfi Central are reaping the benefits of their decision to elect Hon. Joana Cudjoe as their Member of Parliament. The indefatigable leader has proven to be a champion of development, with a strong commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.

In a significant boost to the community’s water needs, Hon. Cudjoe has initiated the third phase of the Amenfi Central Water Project. The project encompasses 39 communities, including:

1. Ohenekrom

2. Kyeikrom

3. Kwamang

4. Manso Amenfi Methodist area

5. Manso Amenfi DEO

6. Anyinabrem

7. Hiawa Prison

8. Pensanom

9. Abuom

10. Supanso

11. Chichiso No1

12. Anwiafutu

13. Agave

14. Appiahkrom

15. Nuamakrom

16. Before Owusu Dapaa, Gyamase

17. Bredi

18. Ampotenkrom

19. Domeabra Camp

20. Manso Nkwanta No2

21. Akamatene

22. Kwakuboah

23. Ayigbe

24. Banglore

25. Kyenkyenkwanta

26. Jerusalem

27. Bisco

28. Antobam

29. Chichiso No2

30. Tuntum

31. Bantoma

32. Asuminam

33. Gyawkrom

34. Kokonkyea

35. Dominase

36. Daboase

37. Congo

39. Alarvanyor

Speaking on the development, Hon. Cudjoe expressed her gratitude to the people of Amenfi Central for their trust and support. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve you. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our community receives the development it deserves.”

The Amenfi Central Water Project is just one example of Hon. Cudjoe’s dedication to improving the lives of her constituents. Her commitment to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment has made a tangible difference in the community.

The people of Amenfi Central are proud of their MP and look forward to continued progress and development under her leadership.