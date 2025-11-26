Joan Templeman Branson Dies at 80 After Five Decades with Richard

Joan Templeman, wife of British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has died at age 80, the Virgin Group founder announced Tuesday in an emotional tribute describing her as his best friend and guiding light through nearly five decades together.

Sir Richard, 75, shared the news on Instagram, writing that he was heartbroken to announce that Templeman, his partner of almost 50 years, had passed away. No cause of death was provided, and Templeman was not publicly known to be ill at the time of her passing.

The announcement came a day after Branson posted a throwback photograph of himself and Templeman with the simple caption expressing his love for the image. Last week, he had shared another photograph of the couple with the message stating that everyone needs someone like Joan in their life.

Born in Glasgow in 1945, Templeman was a down to earth Scottish woman who grew up in a working class household and held various jobs before meeting Branson in 1976 while working at a bric a brac shop in London’s Westbourne Grove, not far from the Virgin Records studio. Branson has written extensively about falling in love with her almost from the first moment he saw her, describing her as unlike any other woman he had ever met.

The couple’s relationship began when Templeman was married to musician Ronnie Leahy. Branson recalled having to persistently visit the shop and purchase countless objects, including an old advertising sign, before they started courting. He quickly realized she would not be impressed by his usual antics, appreciating instead her no nonsense approach to life.

Two years into their relationship in 1978, with Virgin Records still in its early days, Branson contacted a realtor about purchasing an island in the British Virgin Islands primarily to impress Templeman. The asking price was six million dollars. Branson offered 100,000 dollars, prompting the unamused realtor to leave the couple stranded on the island.

A year later, with no other buyers and Virgin Records on firmer financial footing, Branson secured the 74 acre island for 180,000 dollars. He named it Necker Island, and it became the family’s home. The couple married there in 1989, and both of their surviving children later wed on the island as well.

While Branson cultivated a public persona marked by hot air balloon crossings, space flights and daredevil stunts, Templeman remained steadfastly private throughout their decades together. She was frequently credited by Sir Richard as a stabilizing force on his career, providing a counterbalance to his extravagant personality and ambitious ventures.

The couple had three children together. Their first daughter, Clare Sarah, died just four days after being born three months premature. The tragedy profoundly affected Templeman, who later turned her focus to philanthropy, particularly supporting premature birth charities. Their surviving children, Holly, 43, and Sam, 40, both hold roles within the Virgin organization. Holly serves as chief purpose and vision officer, while Sam acts as an informal advisor.

Branson is grandfather to five children, including Etta, Artie and Lola from Holly’s marriage to Freddie Andrewes, as well as Eva Deia and Bluey from Sam’s marriage to Isabella. Templeman worked as a stay at home mother when the children were young before dedicating herself more fully to charitable causes.

In 2013, Joan and Richard co signed Bill Gates’s and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge, committing to donate the majority of their wealth to charity during their lifetime. Having lost homes on three separate occasions, including a sinking houseboat early in their relationship and a lightning strike that destroyed their holiday home on Necker Island in 2011, the couple wrote in their pledge letter that they had realized material possessions did not really matter.

Sir Richard wrote on the couple’s behalf that even the loss of photo albums and notebooks were of little consequence, emphasizing that family, friends, good health and the satisfaction that comes from making a positive difference are what really matters. The pledge reflected the values that guided their life together and their approach to their considerable wealth.

Templeman celebrated her 80th birthday in July, which Branson marked with a tribute thanking her for standing by his side through the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content and peaceful moments in between. He expressed that these were the moments he cherished most with her, writing that he loved her more and more each year.

In a 2015 blog post celebrating her 70th birthday, Branson described Templeman as his rock, confidant and guiding light, noting that she had always stood by him mentally, emotionally and spiritually. He acknowledged that as a very private person, she had consistently been keen to avoid the public eye despite being married to one of the world’s most famous entrepreneurs.

The Virgin founder revealed in previous interviews that Templeman provided crucial support throughout his entrepreneurial journey, which included founding Virgin Records, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Galactic and the nonprofit Virgin Unite. He was awarded a knighthood in 1999 for services to entrepreneurship, achievements he often credited to her steady presence.

Branson once recalled stopping a plane mid taxi because he did not want to leave Joan behind, revealing that fellow passengers applauded when he returned with her. The story illustrated the depth of their connection and his unwavering devotion to her throughout their relationship.

Son Sam shared a carousel of heartwarming photographs in tribute to his mother, describing her as the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman. His Instagram post included pictures from his childhood, including sun soaked family holidays, as well as more recent photographs showing their close bond.

Sam wrote that his mother instantly made everyone in her presence feel like all was well with the world, capturing the essence of her character and the impact she had on those around her. The tribute reflected the profound loss felt by the family and the wider circle of people whose lives she touched.

Templeman’s death marks the end of a remarkable partnership that spanned half a century and weathered both extraordinary triumphs and devastating losses. Her preference for privacy and her role as the steady foundation supporting one of Britain’s most flamboyant entrepreneurs made her an unusual but essential figure in the Virgin story.

Messages of sympathy have poured in from around the world since Branson’s announcement, with friends, business associates and admirers expressing condolences and sharing memories of a woman who, despite shunning the spotlight, left an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.