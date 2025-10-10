JL Properties Wins CIMG Real Estate Company of the Year 2024

The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), has honoured JL Properties as the Real Estate Company of the Year 2024, at the 36th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards.

The award is in recognition of JL Property’s outstanding commitment to quality, affordability and innovation in Ghana’s housing sector.

Guided by its vision to be the most preferred building construction company and real estate developer in Ghana, JL Properties has set itself apart by blending luxury with affordability while maintaining uncompromised quality standards.

A citation that accompanied the award noted that “the company’s strong policy of continuous improvement has seen significant investment in quality control, ensuring the use of only the highest approved standards of materials and equipment across all projects.”

It further noted that “In the year under review, JL Properties expanded its already impressive portfolio with landmark residential developments such as Bentum-Williams Place at North Airport, Ewuresi’s Legacy near the Nigerian High Commission and Lindsay Gardens behind the Achimota Mall. These gated communities offer residents safety, convenience and enhanced lifestyle value. The company has also diversified into apartment-style homes, adding more flexibility and options for Ghana’s growing urban population.”

Beyond construction, the citation added that “JL Properties has enhanced customer experience with smart home upgrades, early-bird offers, post-purchase support services and dedicated relationship managers, hence, solidifying its position not only as a developer but as a lifelong partner in homeownership.

These innovations, coupled with an ambitious plan to deliver over 2,000 new housing units within the next five years, demonstrate the company’s direct contribution to reducing Ghana’s housing deficit, currently estimated at over 2 million units, the citation read.

It would be recalled that JL Properties has in previous years received several industry recognitions, including the Ghana Property Awards for Best Real Estate Developer, the Ghana Business and Financial Excellence Award and other honours that underline its leadership in innovation, customer focus and excellence within the real estate sector.

This latest accolade by CIMG, therefore, adds to a growing list of laurels that reinforce the company’s reputation as a trusted name in Ghana’s housing market.

JL Properties’ growth trajectory has also been remarkable, with its market share increasing from 3,896 in 2022 to 4,596 in 2024, reflecting its strong competitive edge and consistent brand promise of delivering time-tested, affordable and luxurious homes tailored to client needs.

“For its innovation, customer-centric approach and leadership in redefining real estate solutions in Ghana, CIMG proudly celebrates JL Properties www.jlpropertiesgh.com as the Marketing-Oriented Real Estate Company of the Year, 2024,” the citation concluded.