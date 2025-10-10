JL Properties Claims Top Real Estate Honor at CIMG Awards

JL Properties has secured the Real Estate Company of the Year 2024 award at the 36th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards organized by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), cementing its position as a leading force in Ghana’s competitive housing market.

The recognition, announced at the Labadi Beach Hotel awards ceremony, celebrates JL Properties’ commitment to delivering quality housing while maintaining affordability in a market where many developers struggle to balance both priorities. For a company that started with modest ambitions, winning this particular honor represents validation of an approach that prioritizes customer value over quick profits.

CIMG’s citation praised the company’s “strong policy of continuous improvement” and significant investment in quality control measures. According to the award organizers, JL Properties stands out by using only approved materials and equipment across all projects, a standard that sounds basic but remains surprisingly uncommon in Ghana’s often underregulated construction industry.

The year under review saw JL Properties expand its portfolio with three major residential developments. Bentum-Williams Place at North Airport, Ewuresi’s Legacy near the Nigerian High Commission, and Lindsay Gardens behind Achimota Mall all offer gated community living with enhanced security and convenience features. These aren’t just housing estates; they’re designed as complete lifestyle packages that respond to what middle and upper-middle-class Ghanaians actually want.

What’s interesting is how JL Properties has diversified beyond standalone homes into apartment-style developments. This shift reflects smart market reading, as Ghana’s urban population grows and more buyers seek flexible, lower-maintenance housing options that fit modern lifestyles. Not everyone wants a four-bedroom house with a compound to maintain anymore.

The company has also invested heavily in customer experience improvements that extend well beyond handing over keys. Smart home upgrades, early-bird purchase incentives, post-purchase support services, and dedicated relationship managers signal a developer that understands homeownership as a long-term relationship rather than a one-time transaction. It’s the kind of thinking that builds brand loyalty in markets where trust can be scarce.

Perhaps most ambitious is JL Properties’ commitment to deliver over 2,000 new housing units within the next five years. Ghana’s housing deficit currently stands at approximately 1.8 million units, according to recent government data, down from over 2 million a decade ago but still representing a massive gap between supply and demand. Every thousand units delivered makes a measurable difference, particularly when they target the affordable and mid-market segments where need is greatest.

JL Properties isn’t new to industry recognition. Previous honors include the Ghana Property Awards for Best Real Estate Developer and the Ghana Business and Financial Excellence Award. What this latest CIMG accolade adds is specific acknowledgment of marketing excellence and customer-centric innovation, areas where many construction companies traditionally fall short.

The numbers tell their own story. JL Properties’ market share climbed from 3,896 in 2022 to 4,596 in 2024, reflecting consistent growth in a challenging economic environment where building material costs have surged and mortgage financing remains limited. That trajectory suggests the company’s business model resonates with buyers who value quality, transparency, and reliable delivery timelines.

Dr. Orleans-Lindsay, who leads JL Properties under the JL Holdings umbrella, was separately named CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2024, creating a rare double recognition for both the executive and the company. That parallel achievement underscores how closely JL Properties’ success ties to strategic leadership that understands both construction fundamentals and market positioning.

Ghana’s real estate sector faces persistent challenges, from land acquisition complexities to financing constraints and regulatory hurdles. Companies that thrive don’t just build well; they navigate this ecosystem effectively while maintaining customer trust. JL Properties appears to have found a formula that works, blending traditional construction excellence with modern marketing savvy and genuine customer service.

The CIMG award citation concluded by celebrating JL Properties as a “marketing-oriented real estate company” that has successfully redefined real estate solutions in Ghana. Whether the company can maintain this momentum while scaling up production to meet its ambitious 2,000-unit target remains to be seen, but the foundation certainly looks solid.