Jinapor Defends Energy Reforms as Akosombo Crisis Deepens Scrutiny

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor on Monday laid out the government’s record on power sector reform while facing pointed questions over the fire that crippled Ghana’s most critical electricity transmission node, as he prepared to address the nation on ongoing disruptions at Akosombo.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra, the minister said a period of measurable stability had been achieved before the April 23 fire at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) substation within the Akosombo generating complex burned the facility’s primary control room to the ground and knocked between 720 megawatts and nearly 1,000 megawatts off the national grid.

Jinapor cited increased gas supply from domestic fields including the Jubilee and TEN blocks, supplemented by imports through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), as a central pillar of the stabilisation drive. He said the government had restored confidence among independent power producers (IPPs), some of whom had previously threatened shutdowns over unpaid arrears, and had renegotiated IPP agreements to reduce the sector’s overall debt burden.

On the financial side, he said the sector had paid down more than $1.4 billion in energy debt and reinstated a $500 million World Bank partial risk guarantee, describing both as foundational to rebuilding investor trust. He also pointed to what he characterised as a sharp reduction in expenditure at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Akosombo fire has since tested the resilience of those gains. The blaze, which broke out at approximately 2pm on April 23, destroyed the control room that routes generated power into the national grid, rendering electricity produced at the facility impossible to evacuate. Ghana immediately halted all electricity exports and redirected available generation to meet domestic demand, according to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

Jinapor directed the chief executive of GRIDCo, Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, to step aside pending investigation. A seven-member committee chaired by Ing. Dr. William Amuna, Board Chairman of the ECG and former GRIDCo chief, has been given two weeks to determine the cause of the fire. Security agencies are also conducting a separate criminal investigation into the incident.

By Monday morning, one of six generating units at Akosombo had been restored to service, with engineers working to bring the remaining five online before the end of the week using a temporary external control system erected at the site. The minister was scheduled to brief the public on the full scope of the government’s response at 2pm on Monday.

Beyond the fire, Jinapor acknowledged that wider distribution failures have added to public frustration. He said demand has more than doubled over the past decade, outstripping investment in ageing transformer and substation infrastructure. A government programme to deploy 2,500 transformers, of which roughly 200 have been installed so far, is underway in the southern operating zone of the ECG, with upgrades planned for six primary substations in Greater Accra and transmission improvements in Kumasi to follow.

A nationwide audit of all energy installations was also set to begin on Monday, April 27.