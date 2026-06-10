JEQ Foundation Supports Scholarship Beneficiaries with Laptops

The Joseph & Elizabeth Quansah (JEQ) Foundation has presented laptops to selected scholarship beneficiaries in Accra, reaffirming its commitment to expanding educational support for financially challenged but academically promising tertiary students in Ghana.

The initiative forms part of the Foundation’s broader scholarship programme, which provides full tuition, accommodation, academic mentoring, and skills development support to students in public and private universities across the country.

Event Held at University of Ghana SRC Union Building

The event, held at the University of Ghana SRC Union Building, was led by the Foundation’s Co-Founder and Co-President, Dr. Elizabeth I. Quansah, and brought together university officials, Foundation representatives in Ghana, scholarship beneficiaries, and alumni of the programme.

Bridging Technology Gap in Education

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Quansah said the laptop presentation was introduced to address critical gaps in students’ academic experience by improving access to essential learning tools.

“This is the first time we are presenting laptops to our scholarship beneficiaries. The aim is to ensure students have access to technology, as many do not own laptops for their academic work,” she said.

She explained that the laptops are awarded exclusively to active scholarship beneficiaries based on academic performance and commitment to community service. “We expect them to use the laptops for academic work and other productive activities that will contribute to their future success,” she added.

Long-Term Scholarship Support Model

She said the Foundation also provides academic advising, mentorship, internship opportunities, and digital skills training to prepare students for the job market.

Application Process Opens June 11

According to her, at least 30 new scholarships are expected to be awarded this year, covering full tuition and accommodation, provided beneficiaries maintain a minimum GPA of 3.3.

She disclosed that more than 300 students have benefited from full scholarships since the Foundation’s establishment, with several also receiving laptops in recognition of academic excellence and community service.

Applications for the next scholarship cycle will open on June 11, 2026. She urged prospective applicants to strictly adhere to the requirements, including enrolment in accredited tertiary institutions, proof of financial need, strong academic records, transcripts, recommendation letters, and a personal essay.

“The process is rigorous and competitive. We want students who can demonstrate commitment and complete the entire application process themselves,” she said, stressing that personal essays are key in assessing applicants’ motivation, resilience, and potential.

Call for Internship and Digital Skills Support

Dr. Quansah also called on corporate institutions to support students through internship opportunities and career development initiatives, noting that many young people lack industry exposure despite possessing relevant academic skills.

She further emphasised the need for increased investment in digital literacy and emerging technologies, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes the global job market.

Beneficiaries, she added, are also expected to engage in community service and contribute to supporting future scholarship recipients after graduation.

Dr. Quansah noted that the JEQ Foundation, established in 2019 in the United States, has evolved into a structured support system offering long-term academic and career development assistance rather than one-off interventions.

University of Ghana Commends Initiative

Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, described the JEQ Foundation’s scholarship initiative as a critical intervention that is helping academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students pursue higher education.

She noted that although the Free Senior High School policy has expanded access to secondary education and enabled more students to qualify for university admission, many continue to struggle with the cost of tertiary education.

According to her, scholarship schemes such as the JEQ Foundation programme provide much-needed financial relief, allowing beneficiaries to focus on their studies and achieve their academic goals.

“Many brilliant students enter university with good grades, but university education is not free. Scholarships like this give them peace of mind to focus on their studies and better themselves,” she said.

Prof. Kyerematen also commended the Foundation’s emphasis on community service, urging beneficiaries to use the support they receive as a platform to impact the lives of others.

She encouraged students to contribute to their communities through volunteerism and mentorship, stressing that the benefits of scholarship support should extend beyond individual recipients.

“If you are supported, you should also support others in return. The person donating should know that what they have given has benefited not just one person, but many others,” she stated.

The Dean further called on corporate organisations, philanthropists and development partners to sustain investments in education, describing such interventions as essential to national development and human capital growth.

She also urged students facing financial difficulties not to hesitate in applying for available scholarship opportunities, noting that access to educational support can be life-changing.

“It is not a crime to be needy. One scholarship can change the trajectory of an entire family and create opportunities for future generations,” she added.

Alumni Highlight Life-Changing Impact

Speaking on behalf of alumni, Abdul Rahman Lansah, President of the JEQ Foundation Alumni Group, said the scholarship significantly transformed his academic and professional journey.

He recalled receiving support during his final year at the University for Development Studies when financial constraints nearly prevented him from completing his studies. “The Foundation sponsored my final year when I could not register,” he said.

He added that his dedication to academic work and community service earned him a laptop under the Foundation’s recognition scheme.

Mr. Lansah noted that mentorship from the Foundation equipped him with practical career skills, including CV writing, LinkedIn profile development, and professional positioning.

He explained that the support helped him secure his national service placement at AngloGold Ashanti, where he was retained as a graduate trainee and later employed permanently. “I currently work in the maintenance department, involved in planning activities,” he said.

He added that he now gives back to the Foundation by sponsoring a student and mentoring beneficiaries in the Northern Region.

Beneficiaries Read Citation in Honour of Foundation Founders

JEQ Foundation scholarship beneficiaries read a citation in honour of Professor and Dr. Elizabeth Quansah, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support and commitment to transforming lives through education. The beneficiaries described the Foundation’s scholarship programme as life-changing, noting that it had provided tuition, accommodation, mentorship, laptops, and other forms of support that enabled them to pursue their academic goals with confidence. They also highlighted the Foundation’s internship and career development opportunities, which they said had helped prepare them for the world of work. “Your kindness and belief in us have inspired hope, confidence, and excellence,” the citation stated, commending the founders for their dedication to empowering young people through education and mentorship. Partner Institutions and Beneficiaries

The Foundation continues to collaborate with institutions including the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University for Development Studies, University of Health and Allied Sciences, University of Mines and Technology, University of Environment and Sustainable Development, as well as several technical and nursing colleges.

Its partners include Adumoss Engineering Ghana Ltd., MOBA80 USA, Muradul.com, Thurayaamin.com, Canva, Catchafire, and 4imprintUSA.