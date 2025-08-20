Jeong-woo’s Directorial Debut ‘Crayon Shin-chan’ Set for Busan Premiere

A new Korean film inspired by a beloved character is heading to the Busan International Film Festival.

“Crayon Shin-chan,” co-directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Jeong-woo and award-winning director Oh Seong-ho, has been selected for the festival’s “Today’s Korean Cinema – Special Premiere” section.

The film, previously known under the working title “Audition 109,” continues the story that began with the 2009 film “Wind.” It follows the journey of its protagonist, who moves to Seoul with dreams of becoming a movie star. Jeong-woo, who originally created the character, makes his directorial debut with this project, adding a layer of personal investment to the production.

Oh Seong-ho, who won three awards at the 2021 Busan festival for “That Winter, the Wind Blows,” brings his directorial expertise as co-director. The film is produced by Fan entertainment, the company behind popular Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and hit dramas like “Winter Sonata” and “When the Camellia Blooms.”

This special premiere section typically highlights commercial Korean films with strong popular appeal. For Jeong-woo, it represents both a homecoming and a professional milestone, returning to a character he created years ago but now through the lens of a director.

The 30th Busan International Film Festival runs from September 17 to 26, offering global audiences their first look at this anticipated coming-of-age story.