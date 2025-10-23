Jelly Roll Admits Cheating on Wife Bunnie XO

American country singer Jelly Roll has opened up about cheating on his wife Bunnie XO, calling the affair one of the worst moments of his adulthood during an appearance on the Human School podcast.

The 40-year-old musician, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, admitted he once had an affair on his wife, saying it was the first time he realized he really could not get things right even though he knew he was in love with her.

Jelly Roll explained he had the affair because it seemed normal, as everyone he was hanging around at the time was cheating on their wives. He likened it to his struggles with substance abuse, saying he basically did it because everyone around him made it look mundane.

The couple, who married in 2016, briefly separated in 2018. Jelly Roll said he did a lot of work to repair the relationship, adding that the repair has been special and they are stronger than they could have ever been.

In 2023, Bunnie XO hinted at their breakup in a TikTok post, writing that their castle in the sand had to crumble so they could rebuild on solid ground. The couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas last year, the same city where they first married.

Their love story began in August 2015 when they met at the Las Vegas Country Saloon, before Jelly Roll was famous. At the time, he was living in a van with about 20 people at his shows.

After the podcast episode aired, Bunnie XO responded to critics on Instagram, stating it takes a stronger woman to face pain head on, do the work, and rebuild with the man she loves instead of running or gossiping. The couple is currently pursuing IVF treatments to expand their family.