Jefferson-Wooden Storms to Championship Record in Women’s 100m

American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden captured her first major international title Sunday, winning the women’s 100 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with a championship record time of 10.61 seconds.

The 24-year-old’s blistering performance at Tokyo’s National Stadium marked the fourth-fastest time in women’s 100m history and capped an undefeated season that saw her win all 12 of her 100-meter races in 2025.

Jefferson-Wooden controlled the race from start to finish, establishing clear separation from the field in the final 30 meters. Jamaica’s Tia Clayton claimed silver with a personal best 10.76, while reigning Olympic champion Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia took bronze in 10.84.

The victory continued a disappointing world championships for several established stars. Four-time world champion Sha’Carri Richardson finished fifth in 10.94, while Jamaica’s five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce placed sixth in 11.03 in what many expect to be her final world championships at age 38.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the defending world champion, managed only fourth place in 10.88, marking another upset in a race many predicted would be highly competitive.

The race took place during an evening of sprint fireworks at Tokyo’s National Stadium, with the men’s and women’s 100m finals scheduled just seven minutes apart. Jefferson-Wooden’s dominant performance provided the perfect conclusion to the opening weekend of competition.

“And then I crossed the line and I was trying to look at what time I ran, and then I finally saw my time and it hit me, ‘Oh my gosh I won, oh my gosh I ran 10.61!'” Jefferson-Wooden said after her victory.

The Coastal Carolina University graduate’s rise to global prominence has been meteoric. She won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics before establishing herself as the world’s premier sprinter throughout 2025.

Her championship record performance erased the previous mark and demonstrated the depth of American sprinting talent. The victory also highlighted the changing guard in women’s sprinting, with Jefferson-Wooden joining a new generation of stars challenging established champions.

The Americans entered the championships with high expectations in the sprint events, and Jefferson-Wooden’s performance validated those hopes while setting the stage for potential relay success later in the competition.

Jefferson-Wooden’s winning margin represented the second-largest in world championship history, underlining her complete dominance in a field that included multiple Olympic and world champions.

The result positions Jefferson-Wooden as the clear favorite heading into future major competitions, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games and 2027 World Championships. Her perfect 2025 season suggests the American sprint program has found its next superstar.

As the championships continue through September 21, Jefferson-Wooden’s record-breaking performance has established an early highlight and demonstrated that new names are ready to claim the sport’s biggest prizes.