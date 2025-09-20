Jefferson-Wooden Completes Historic Sprint Double in Tokyo

American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden achieved a historic milestone at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025, capturing the women’s 200-meter title in 21.68 seconds to complete the sprint double and become only the fourth woman in championship history to win both events at a single tournament.

The 24-year-old from Georgetown, South Carolina, dominated Friday’s final with a commanding performance that left her competitors trailing by significant margins. Britain’s Amy Hunt claimed silver in 22.14 seconds, while Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson secured bronze in 22.18 seconds.

Jefferson-Wooden’s winning time of 21.68 seconds represents the world’s fastest 200m performance in two years, highlighting her remarkable improvement in an event she traditionally considered secondary to her specialty 100m sprint.

The victory established Jefferson-Wooden as the first American woman to achieve the 100m-200m double at World Championships, joining an exclusive group that includes East Germany’s Silke Gladisch (1987), Germany’s Katrin Krabbe (1991), and Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2013).

Jefferson-Wooden had opened her championship campaign with a dominant 100m victory in 10.61 seconds, setting a championship record and establishing herself as the sprint queen of Tokyo 2025.

Her 200m triumph represented a significant breakthrough in an event where she entered the season with a personal best of 22.46 seconds. The dramatic improvement demonstrates her versatility and growing confidence over the longer sprint distance.

The race required a restart after Bahamas sprinter Anthonique Strachan was disqualified for a false start, but Jefferson-Wooden maintained her composure to execute a flawless race plan.

Hunt’s silver medal provided a breakthrough moment for British sprinting, with the young athlete expressing overwhelming emotion after securing her first major championship medal. The British sprinter credited tactical execution off the curve as crucial to her podium finish.

Jackson’s bronze medal ended her quest for a third consecutive world 200m title, though the two-time defending champion had qualified fastest for the final with a season-best 21.99 seconds in the semi-finals.

Jefferson-Wooden’s achievement caps a remarkable year of development, particularly in the 200m where she transformed from a pure 100m specialist into a genuine double threat. Her willingness to embrace the longer distance has paid dividends with this historic championship performance.

The American’s sprint double joins the exclusive company of legends who have mastered both events at World Championships level. Her tactical maturity and finishing speed proved decisive factors in both victories throughout the Tokyo competition.

The performance reinforces American sprinting strength following a period of transition in women’s events. Jefferson-Wooden’s emergence as a global star provides optimism for continued success in major championships ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Friday’s victory margin of nearly half a second in a world-class field demonstrates Jefferson-Wooden’s current superiority in women’s sprinting. Her ability to excel across both sprint distances positions her as a dominant force heading into future competitions.

The World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 continues through September 21, with Jefferson-Wooden potentially participating in relay events where she could add to her medal collection from an already historic week in Japanese capital.