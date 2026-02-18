Jean Mensa, Kissi Agyebeng Stay in Post After Chief Justice Clears All Ten Petitions

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa, her two deputies and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng will remain in office after Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie determined that ten petitions seeking their removal do not establish a prima facie case warranting further investigation.

The Presidency disclosed the outcome on Wednesday in a statement signed by Communications Minister and Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, formally closing what had become months of sustained public pressure on two of Ghana’s most consequential independent oversight institutions.

President John Dramani Mahama received seven petitions from individuals and groups targeting Mensa and her deputies, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services, and Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations. Three further petitions sought Agyebeng’s removal. The grounds cited included cronyism, abuse of office and gross incompetence. One petition was filed by Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, a database administrator at Electoral Commission headquarters who cited twelve counts of alleged stated misbehaviour. Adumadzie is currently on interdiction.

In line with Article 146 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), President Mahama referred all ten petitions to the Chief Justice on November 25, 2025. Under the constitutional process, petitions must be referred to the Chief Justice within seven days of receipt. The Chief Justice then has 30 days to assess whether a prima facie case exists. Where such a case is found, a committee is established with 90 days to investigate and submit recommendations to the President.

In a letter to the President dated January 26, 2026, the Chief Justice stated that none of the petitions met the constitutional threshold required to trigger further proceedings, concluding that the matter is settled at the preliminary stage.

The outcome highlights both sides of the same constitutional safeguard. The identical procedure was invoked in the removal proceedings against immediate past Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, where a prima facie case was found, a committee constituted and removal ultimately effected. That case remains the subject of ongoing proceedings before the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice. In the present matter, the threshold was not met, and the process ends here.

The decision effectively halts efforts to remove the Electoral Commission leadership and the Special Prosecutor, offices widely regarded as central to Ghana’s electoral credibility and anti-corruption architecture.