JBZ Enters New Chapter with Amapiano Hit “Connected”

Nigerian-born East London JBZ unveils “Connected,” a spiritually driven Amapiano release that blends club-ready momentum with deep personal meaning. Already gaining early support from Capital Xtra and Westside FM, the record highlights JBZ’s ability to merge commercial appeal with the genre’s raw, emotional foundations.

Driven by warm log drums, hypnotic Sgidongo rhythms, and JBZ’s signature vocal presence, Connected captures a moment of artistic growth while serving as a tribute close to the artist’s heart. The song was released on 15 November via JBZ’s YouTube channel, coinciding with the passing of his father, a respected reverend. The timing transformed the track into a reflection on faith, endurance, and divine purpose.

Throughout the record, JBZ draws inspiration from a lesson his father shared throughout his life: all you need is time and God. That message shapes the spiritual tone of Connected, grounding its uplifting sound in reflection, hope, and resilience.

The track is produced by Flyoo, a UK-based producer known for connecting London’s underground scene with South Africa’s thriving Amapiano movement. Together, JBZ and Flyoo introduce Sgidongo, an emerging sub-style that pushes the genre forward while staying rooted in its cultural essence. Several unreleased collaborations between the two have already gained attention through viral snippets online.

Since its release, Connected has resonated widely across Africa and beyond. Viral dance challenges have spread across TikTok, while the song continues to receive strong club rotation in South Africa and Nigeria, and growing attention from dancers and creators in Tanzania.

The release follows a major breakthrough period for JBZ. Nigerian-born and East London–raised, the artist has cultivated a dedicated fanbase through his bold lyricism, dark humour, and distinctive approach to storytelling. Seamlessly moving between Drill/Rap, Amapiano, and R&B, JBZ continues to expand his sound while maintaining a strong cultural identity.

His previous single “Karma Sutra” surpassed 250,000 streams on Spotify, sparked over 100 TikTok interaction videos, earned BBC Radio 1 airplay, and was performed at standout venues including O2 Indigo and SMADE Lounge. Earlier releases such as “Ten Toes,” “BDSM,” and “Rice” also received rotation on Capital Xtra, KISS FM, and BBC, solidifying his radio presence.

Beyond music, JBZ’s growing brand has led to collaborations with Guycine Lingerie, AYAL Oud (Dubai), Zahmal LDN, and TenToes.uk, reflecting his expanding influence across fashion, lifestyle, and culture.

With more music ready to follow, Connected marks the start of a defining chapter for JBZ—one that blends faith, movement, and global sound as he continues to step confidently onto the international stage.