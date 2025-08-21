Jatiyo Party appoints Zafor Iqbal Siddiqui and Fakhar-uz-Zaman Jahangir as co-chairmen

By: Jatiyo Party Press Wing

The Jatiyo Party (JaPa) has officially announced the appointment of two new co-chairmen, strengthening its top leadership structure as part of the party’s ongoing organizational reforms. In a press release issued on Wednesday (August 20), Jatiyo Party Office Secretary Abul Hasan Ahmed Jewel confirmed that Zafor Iqbal Siddiqui and Fakhar-uz-Zaman Jahangir have been promoted to the posts of co-chairmen.

According to the statement, the appointments were made under the authority of the party’s constitution and with the approval of the Jatiyo Party’s chairman. Secretary General Kazi Md. Mamunur Rashid issued the order earlier in the day, promoting both leaders from their existing roles as presidium members to their new positions at the helm of the party. The order has already come into effect.

Zafor Iqbal Siddiqui, a former Member of Parliament and long-time presidium member, brings with him significant political experience. Over the years, he has been involved in key party decisions and has held leadership responsibilities at various levels. His elevation to co-chairman is seen as recognition of his loyalty to the party and his contributions in both parliamentary and organizational roles.

Fakhar-uz-Zaman Jahangir, also a presidium member, has played an important role in shaping the party’s policies and expanding its organizational base. His promotion to co-chairman signals the party’s confidence in his leadership abilities and commitment to strengthening Jatiyo Party’s presence across the country.

Party insiders have suggested that this restructuring comes at a time when the Jatiyo Party is working to consolidate its organizational framework and prepare for future political challenges. By appointing two senior leaders as co-chairmen, the party aims to distribute responsibilities more effectively and enhance coordination at the top.

The decision has already drawn attention within political circles, as observers view the dual co-chairmanship as an attempt by the Jatiyo Party to balance its leadership and ensure wider representation within its central command.

With this announcement, Jatiyo Party now expects its leadership team to play a stronger role in guiding the party’s strategies, strengthening grassroots connections, and shaping its future course in Bangladesh’s political landscape.