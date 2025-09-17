Jasikan Pioneers Ghana’s Rural Digital Revolution Through Strategic Starlink Partnership

Municipal assembly leads groundbreaking initiative connecting five schools to satellite internet as part of nationwide connectivity drive

Jasikan Municipal Assembly has positioned itself at the forefront of Ghana’s digital education transformation by partnering with local NGO Friends of Adaklu to deploy high-speed Starlink satellite internet across strategic educational institutions, creating a replicable model for rural connectivity nationwide.

Municipal Chief Executive Parke-Davis Magyigbe, confirmed to his position in April 2025, spearheaded the initiative by leading school coordinators to specialized training sessions in Kpedze-Todze, focusing on digital learning integration and responsible internet usage protocols for educational environments.

The partnership represents a significant breakthrough in addressing Ghana’s digital divide, with five institutions already benefiting from the program: Jasico Demonstration, Nuriya Islamic School, Oseikrom Basic School, Bueman Senior High School, and Fr. Dogli Memorial School. The initiative leverages international collaboration through Our Future Prize, an organization dedicated to providing internet connectivity to African educational institutions.

Jasikan Municipality operates 85 kindergartens, 64 primary schools, 40 Junior High Schools, three Senior High Schools, a vocational school, and a College of Education, making this pilot program potentially transformative for thousands of students across the region.

Magyigbe’s strategic lobbying of Robert Tornu, Friends of Adaklu’s Program and Policy Advisor, has already yielded results beyond Jasikan, with schools across the Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regions reportedly gaining access to the satellite internet infrastructure.

The timing proves crucial as Ghana grapples with educational technology gaps highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rural areas particularly struggled with remote learning capabilities, making satellite internet solutions increasingly attractive for consistent educational delivery.

During the training sessions, Magyigbe emphasized the Assembly’s commitment to maximizing resource utilization for educational transformation. The MCE reportedly stated that the initiative positions Jasikan Municipality as a leader in ICT-driven education while equipping students with essential modern economy skills.

The program faces implementation challenges, with Magyigbe appealing to the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to provide additional computer hardware to complement the internet infrastructure. This hardware gap represents a common obstacle in Ghana’s digital education initiatives, where connectivity often outpaces device availability.

Starlink’s satellite constellation aims to provide high-speed internet globally, particularly appealing for regions with limited traditional broadband access, making it strategically suited for Ghana’s rural educational needs.

The Jasikan model could influence national policy discussions about educational technology funding and rural internet access. Government officials are monitoring the program’s outcomes to assess scalability across Ghana’s 261 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.

Educational experts note that successful digital learning integration requires sustained teacher training, curriculum adaptation, and ongoing technical support beyond initial connectivity installation. The Jasikan initiative’s emphasis on coordinator training suggests recognition of these broader implementation requirements.

Friends of Adaklu’s involvement demonstrates the growing role of local NGOs in bridging government capacity gaps for technology initiatives. The organization’s partnership approach with international entities like Our Future Prize reflects emerging models for sustainable educational technology deployment in developing countries.

The program’s success could accelerate similar initiatives across Ghana’s northern regions, where internet connectivity remains limited despite government digitalization priorities. Rural schools nationwide face similar challenges accessing reliable internet for modern educational delivery.

Jasikan’s strategic positioning in the Oti Region, bordering Togo, also creates potential for cross-border educational technology collaboration, though current program details focus primarily on domestic implementation.

The initiative represents broader trends in African educational technology adoption, where satellite internet increasingly supplements traditional telecommunications infrastructure for remote area connectivity.