Jasikan MCE Urges BECE Candidates to Shun Malpractice, Embrace Integrity

Jasikan Municipal Chief Executive Parke-Davis Magyigbe has called on Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to uphold academic honesty as they undertake their crucial tests.

During inspections at New Ayoma and Kute examination centers, the MCE emphasized that true achievement comes through diligent preparation rather than shortcuts, while acknowledging the nutritional support provided by MP Kofi Adams’ meal initiative for examinees and staff.

The municipality’s leadership united in their messaging, with Magyigbe stressing how student performance reflects on the entire community, and Adams warning that examination malpractice could jeopardize future opportunities. Education officials reported smooth commencement of exams across all centers, with the meal program helping maintain candidates’ focus during the testing period.