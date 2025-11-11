Jasikan MCE Assures Residents Of Road Upgrades, University Project

Jasikan, Oti Region — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jasikan, Hon. Parke-Davis Magyigbe, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rehabilitating the deteriorating road network within the municipality, including the Jasikan Township roads, which have long been a source of concern for residents.

In an interview with our news team, Hon. Magyigbe acknowledged the poor state of roads in the area, describing them as riddled with potholes and plagued by inadequate drainage systems. He assured the chiefs and people of Jasikan that the government, under the Big Push initiative led by President John Dramani Mahama, would address these challenges.

“The Jasikan Township roads and other critical links to neighbouring districts are a priority. Feasibility studies have been completed, and the Ghana Highway Authority has conducted assessments,” the MCE stated.

Among the roads earmarked for rehabilitation are the Jasikan-Bodada-Baika-Lolobi, Jasikan-Worawora, Jasikan-Okagyakrom-Kwamekrom, and Jasikan-Atonkor-Akaa-Abotoase routes. Hon. Magyigbe revealed that under the initiative, ten kilometres of road will be constructed annually within the municipality.

While awaiting central government intervention, the Municipal Assembly is undertaking minor road improvements using equipment from the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP). Remote feeder roads will also be reshaped as needed.

Jasikan, established in 1989 under Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 1464 and elevated to municipal status in May 2021, is one of the oldest districts in the former Volta Region. Now part of the Oti Region, it serves as a commercial hub along the Eastern Corridor and is known for its cocoa production and cultural heritage.

In addition to road infrastructure, Hon. Magyigbe reiterated the government’s commitment to building a public university in Jasikan to serve the Oti Region. He confirmed that documentation is complete and that officials from the Ministry of Education and contractors have visited the proposed site.

“In due course, the President will be here to cut sod for the university project,” he assured.

Hon. Magyigbe concluded by thanking residents for their patience and pledged continued advocacy to ensure the municipality receives its fair share of development.