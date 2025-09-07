Japan’s PM Ishiba Resigns After Coalition Suffers Crushing Parliamentary Defeats

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday, ending less than a year in office following devastating electoral defeats that stripped his ruling coalition of parliamentary majorities in both legislative chambers.

The 68-year-old Liberal Democratic Party leader told reporters he would step down as party president after his coalition suffered crushing losses in recent elections, including the critical July 2025 House of Councillors election that cost the LDP-Komeito coalition its upper house majority.

“I must take responsibility for these election results,” Ishiba said during a press conference at LDP headquarters, instructing his party to hold an emergency leadership race while he continues serving until a successor is chosen.

The resignation comes after Ishiba suffered three significant consecutive electoral defeats: in October 2024’s general election, June 2025’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, and the July 2025 House of Councillors election. The cumulative impact of these losses made his political position increasingly untenable.

Ishiba, who became prime minister on October 1, 2024, following Fumio Kishida’s resignation, had initially vowed to remain in office despite the coalition’s electoral setbacks. However, mounting pressure from within the LDP and declining public approval ultimately forced his hand.

The timing of the resignation creates significant political uncertainty for the world’s fourth-largest economy as Japan faces multiple domestic and international challenges. Financial markets have already shown nervousness about potential policy instability, with concerns about the next leader’s approach to fiscal and monetary policies.

Potential successors include LDP veteran Sanae Takaichi, who narrowly lost to Ishiba in the 2024 leadership contest and advocates for expansionary fiscal policies, and telegenic rising star Shinjiro Koizumi, who has gained prominence in various ministerial roles.

The LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the July 20, 2025 Japanese House of Councillors election, marking a significant shift in Japan’s political landscape. The ruling coalition’s loss of control in both houses of parliament represents the most serious challenge to LDP dominance in years.

The electoral defeats reflected growing voter dissatisfaction with economic policies and living cost concerns, despite Japan’s generally stable economic performance. The coalition’s losses have opened space for opposition parties and newer political movements to gain influence.

Since the ruling coalition no longer holds parliamentary majorities, the next LDP president is not automatically guaranteed to become prime minister, though this remains the most likely outcome as the party remains the largest in the lower house.

The political transition occurs at a sensitive time for Japan’s international relations, with ongoing tensions in the region and complex diplomatic challenges requiring stable leadership. The new leader will inherit pressing issues including economic policy coordination and security concerns.

Ishiba’s brief tenure was marked by attempts to revitalize the LDP’s electoral fortunes following a series of scandals and policy challenges that had weakened the party’s standing with voters. However, his efforts failed to reverse the electoral slide that began under his predecessor.

The emergency LDP leadership election will determine not only the party’s direction but potentially trigger broader political realignments as the new leader may choose to call snap elections to seek a fresh mandate from voters.

Opposition parties, while still fractured, have gained momentum from the ruling coalition’s struggles and may seek to capitalize on the political uncertainty to advance their own agendas and policy priorities.

The resignation underscores the challenges facing traditional political establishments across democratic societies as voters increasingly demand accountability and responsive governance from their elected leaders.

Japan’s business community has expressed concerns about policy continuity and the need for stable governance to address economic challenges and maintain international competitiveness in an uncertain global environment.

The transition period may last several weeks as the LDP conducts its leadership election, during which Ishiba will continue handling day-to-day government operations while avoiding major policy initiatives that could bind his successor.