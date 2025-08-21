Japan’s NEC Partners with UN Agency to Digitize African Farming

Japanese technology giant NEC has joined forces with the International Fund for Agricultural Development to bring digital farming solutions to small-scale producers across Africa.

The partnership, announced during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, aims to boost agricultural productivity and climate resilience through cutting-edge technology.

The collaboration will pilot two NEC innovations: CropScope, a digital agriculture platform using remote sensing and data analytics, and an electronic voucher system designed to improve delivery of agricultural inputs to smallholders. These tools address critical challenges faced by African farmers, including limited access to real-time advisory services and climate-resilient technologies.

IFAD President Alvaro Lario emphasized that scaling up digital infrastructure is key to boosting rural economies and creating new opportunities for millions of vulnerable producers. The initiative aligns with IFAD’s broader strategy to increase private sector engagement in empowering rural communities through technology.

Small-scale farmers produce over 80 percent of Africa’s food yet often lack access to modern farming technologies. This partnership represents a significant step toward bridging that digital divide while promoting sustainable agriculture practices across the continent.