By Zhong Sheng,

Japan’s Diet has recently approved a supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2025, allocating an additional 1.1 trillion yen ($7.03 billion) for defense spending. This decision brings Japan’s total annual defense budget to a record high of around 11 trillion yen, prompting significant concern both domestically and internationally.

In defense of this move, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi attempted to justify the increased military expenditure by criticizing China’s legitimate defense development during a parliamentary debate. However, Japan’s calculations on military spending are both reckless and irresponsible, as they disregard the country’s historical responsibility and will receive no public support.

Japan’s unfounded accusations against China are an outright distortion of facts and reflect an attempt to deflect blame. China has consistently maintained a strong record in promoting global peace and security, and its defense spending increases are reasonable and lawful, driven by the need to address security challenges, safeguard legitimate national interests, and better fulfill its responsibilities as a major country.

In contrast, Japan’s defense spending per capita and expenditure per defense personnel far exceed those of China. During fiscal year 2025, Japan’s defense spending per capita and spending per defense personnel are three times and more than twice that of China, respectively. Following the latest budget increase, Japan’s defense spending will account for 2 percent of its GDP, prompting media speculation on whether Japan is further departing from its pacifist stance.

The facts are undeniable: Japan is progressively advancing down a path of military expansion, which threatens regional peace and stability. Attempts to deflect attention through baseless accusations against other nations will not obscure Japan’s accelerating militarization nor address the growing concerns of neighboring countries.

Japan’s policymakers, keen on justifying their defense budget, seem to have neglected a critical component of their calculations: the country’s historical responsibility. As a nation that initiated wars of aggression in the past, Japan bears significant international obligations as a former aggressor and a defeated country in World War II. Given the atrocities committed during the war, Japan must uphold the postwar international order and adhere to its Pacifist Constitution, exercising restraint on military and security matters.

In recent years, Japan has been revamping the security and defense policies and increasing its defense budget for 13 consecutive years with a jump of around 60 percent in recent five years. Japan has also eased the restrictions on exercising the right to collective self-defense, developed the so-called “capability to strike enemy bases,” revised principles on arms exports, strengthened cooperation on extended deterrence, and attempted to revise its three non-nuclear principles. These actions represent a significant shift in Japan’s strategic direction, deviating from its historical commitments.

While professing adherence to “exclusively defense-oriented principle” and “passive defense,” Japan’s actions repeatedly contradict the obligations imposed on defeated states under the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, and betray the peace commitments enshrined in its Constitution. Japan’s selective interpretation of history and its failure to fully reckon with its past actions challenge the postwar order and undermine its credibility.

Japan has also failed to account for the significant public sentiment surrounding this issue. While right-wing politicians in the Diet seek to justify substantial increases in defense spending, they have overlooked widespread public anxiety and opposition.

With rising social security costs and ongoing inflationary pressures, the sharp increase in defense spending will likely be financed through higher taxes or by squeezing expenditures on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and other public services, shifting the financial burden onto ordinary citizens.

Recently, public protests have taken place across Japan, with citizens expressing strong opposition to the government’s militarization agenda. Many have voiced that their tax contributions should be directed toward improving livelihoods, not expanding the military, and prioritizing social welfare over armaments.

Japanese scholars have highlighted that defense spending exceeding 10 trillion yen places a significant strain on the economy and reflects a disregard for the well-being of the population. At present, Japan’s economy faces multiple challenges, including sluggish growth and a shrinking fiscal space. In this context, the public broadly hopes that government resources will be prioritized toward revitalizing the economy and enhancing social welfare, rather than increasing military expenditure.

The historical record clearly reflects the path a nation has taken. Japan should address its historical responsibilities promptly, adopt an accurate understanding of history, and remain committed to peaceful development, so as to rebuild trust with its Asian neighbors through concrete actions.

Should Japan persist in its pursuit of militarism, it will only exacerbate its historical burden and provoke widespread opposition from peace-loving countries and peoples around the world.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)