Japanese Tourist Dies in Tragic Pantheon Fall

A Japanese tourist died late Friday night after falling approximately seven meters from a perimeter wall surrounding Rome’s ancient Pantheon, according to Italian authorities who have opened an investigation into the fatal incident.

Morimasa Hibino, 69, was discovered by a passing priest in a ditch beside the iconic monument around 9:50 PM local time, with emergency services and firefighters responding immediately to the scene.

Police had to break down a gate leading to the ditch to reach the man and recover his body, but despite rapid intervention by doctors, local police officers and the fire brigade, nothing could be done to save his life.

The tourist was reportedly vacationing with his daughter at the time of the accident. According to his daughter who was traveling with him, the man is thought to have fallen while sitting on the perimeter wall after suffering a sudden illness that made him dizzy, local media reported.

A Rome police spokesperson told CNN that an investigation has been opened into the fatal incident, but no foul play is suspected.

Investigators have obtained surveillance images and videos overlooking the spot where the man was sitting, according to local media reports. Some outlets have speculated the victim may have leaned out too far, perhaps attempting to take a photograph, though this remains unconfirmed.

The incident highlights a persistent safety challenge at Rome’s ancient landmarks. Ancient Rome sits around 23 feet below the current street level, which means many ancient monuments like the Pantheon appear sunken. This elevation difference creates a gap between the building and street level, forming a potentially dangerous ditch area.

The Pantheon, which is also a Catholic Church, was closed at the time of the incident. Police say there have been a handful of incidents over the years involving people jumping into the ditch where the man was found, which is open at street level.

Police often patrol the area to ensure no one breaches the perimeter wall, but the presence of security measures hasn’t eliminated risks entirely for visitors who venture too close to the edges.

The Pantheon ranks among Italy’s most visited attractions, drawing millions of tourists annually to marvel at its architectural grandeur. Originally built between 25 and 27 BC and reconstructed in 125 AD, the structure remains one of the best-preserved buildings from Roman antiquity.

This marks the second similar tragedy at a major Roman landmark this year. In March, a 55-year-old Spanish tourist also died after she fell from a high wall adjacent to the Spanish Steps, another popular tourist site in Rome.

The recurring incidents raise questions about visitor safety protocols at ancient monuments where modern street levels differ dramatically from original construction heights. While authorities maintain regular patrols, the architectural reality of sunken monuments creates inherent risks for tourists who may not recognize the dangers.

Italian officials have not announced any immediate changes to safety measures at the Pantheon or similar sites, though the investigation into Friday’s incident continues. The Japanese embassy in Rome has been notified and is providing consular assistance to the victim’s family.

Rome attracts tens of millions of visitors annually, with the Pantheon standing as one of the city’s most photographed and visited locations. The monument’s accessibility and open street-level perimeter make it particularly popular for tourists seeking memorable photos, but Friday’s tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the risks.

Local authorities continue to examine how to balance preserving historical sites’ accessibility while protecting visitors from hazards created by the dramatic elevation differences between ancient and modern Rome.