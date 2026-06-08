Japanese Scientists Synthesise Anticancer Plant Molecule for First Time

Japanese scientists have synthesised for the first time a plant molecule that laboratory studies show can fight breast and lung cancer, clearing a major barrier to drug development.

A team at Chiba University produced two compounds, bisleuconothine A and bousigonine B, belonging to a class called monoterpenoid indole alkaloids (MIAs), plant derived molecules that researchers believe can interfere with specific protein to protein interactions inside cells, a biological target that most conventional drugs cannot reach.

The obstacle to studying these compounds has always been manufacturing them outside a plant. Their structures combine multiple interconnected rings with precisely arranged three dimensional atomic configurations. Any error in assembly destroys the biological properties that make the molecules worth developing. That manufacturing difficulty has kept drug research in this area limited for years.

Professor Hayato Ishikawa and colleagues at the Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Chiba University built a solution around a new organocatalytic reaction, one driven by small organic molecules rather than metal catalysts. The method uses a cascade reaction where several chemical transformations occur in sequence within a single process, producing a highly pure shared building block from a small quantity of catalyst. That common intermediate can then be shaped into different alkaloid structures rather than requiring a separate synthesis route for each compound.

From that starting point, the team constructed two distinct alkaloid components and joined them through a coupling reaction designed to replicate how plants likely assemble such structures in nature. Bisleuconothine A was completed in 20 steps. Bousigonine B required one additional step and marks the first total synthesis of that compound on record.

Bisleuconothine A was isolated from plant bark in 2010 and has since demonstrated strong activity against breast and lung cancer in laboratory conditions. The ability to produce it reliably and at scale in a laboratory is a prerequisite for the clinical research that would determine whether that activity translates into a viable medicine.

The research team said the approach could provide a broader framework for synthesising other structurally complex natural products in the same alkaloid family, and that work was already under way on related compounds for drug discovery.

The study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on May 23, 2026, and was supported by grants from Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.