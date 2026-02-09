Japanese Markets Surge to Record Highs Following Takaichi Election Victory

Global investors are championing Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election win, which has reshaped market sentiment and elevated Tokyo to the forefront of risk appetite across equity, currency and debt markets.

Takaichi, who took office in October after being elected leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), surpassed the 310 seats needed for a supermajority in the 465 seat lower house. The LDP won 316 of the 465 seats in the powerful lower house in Sunday’s election, well above the 233 needed for a majority, according to results collated by public broadcaster NHK.

Tokyo stocks rallied more than 5 percent to new highs as markets opened Monday morning after Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party won big and gained a clear majority in the Lower House election Sunday. The Nikkei 225 stock average broke 55,000 for the first time ever as trading commenced, crossed 56,000 minutes later and 57,000 within the first half hour. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped past 57,000 for the first time before paring gains to close 3.9 percent higher at 56,363.94, while the Topix also notched a record high, closing at 3,783.94, up 2.3 percent.

Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, said the scale of Japan’s electoral outcome fundamentally alters the strategic calculus for international investors. He explained that confidence has shifted from tentative to assertive as markets price in a government capable of executing large scale economic initiatives without debilitating legislative friction.

Ms Takaichi’s platform, built around fiscal support, targeted tax relief and investment incentives in priority areas such as technology, defence and infrastructure, has ignited renewed enthusiasm for what many are calling a revived Japan opportunity. These dynamics are reinforced by fresh clarity around policy trajectory, providing a powerful antidote to the uncertainty that had weighed on asset allocators for much of the past year.

Green noted that with such a dominant mandate secured in an open election environment, Japan stands as one of the few major advanced markets with clear strategic direction. He said that has prompted a redistribution of risk capital into Japanese equities and related assets, as policy risk is more knowable and investors are allocating with conviction.

The rally has not been confined to stocks alone. Shorter dated Japanese government bond yields have lifted as expectations firm that fiscal initiatives will be accompanied by central bank adjustments. Japan’s currency was little changed as markets opened in Tokyo on Monday, changing hands at about 157 yen to the dollar.

Her ruling Liberal Democratic Party achieved the biggest post war victory for a single party in a general election in Japan, an extraordinary transformation of fortunes for a party that was on the ropes last summer before getting behind the nation’s first ever female premier in October.

International responses have been broad. Global indices opened strongly alongside Japan’s advance, and cross border capital flows into Asian equities have gained momentum. Heightened interest in sectors tied to future growth themes, including advanced manufacturing, semiconductors and digital technology, aligns with Japan’s announced priorities.

Green said the strength of the electorate’s mandate has elevated Japan into a strategic role in global portfolios. Institutional investors are now assessing how this influences their broader Asia and global equity allocations.

Trump celebrated Takaichi’s victory in a social media post on Sunday, writing that it was his honor to endorse Takaichi and her coalition in the election. The two thirds supermajority the LDP now enjoys in the lower house will allow Takaichi’s party to override votes in the upper house of parliament and to propose amendments to the constitution.

Green explained that when the governing authority has both political legitimacy and control of legislative instruments, investors can construct risk assessments that factor in probability and timing with far greater precision. This underpins the breadth and depth of the capital inflows being seen into Japanese assets.

Market data post election illustrates the scale of the reaction. Japanese benchmarks have not merely climbed but have reset valuation benchmarks, triggering what some analysts describe as a fresh structural leg in Japan’s equity ascent. This performance is resonating with global allocators seeking growth exposures backed by economic policy conviction.

Green concluded that Japan’s decisive electoral result changes its investment narrative. It gives markets a reference point around which to model growth, investment incentives and fiscal policy impacts, with this alignment of political capital and market expectations rare among advanced economies today.