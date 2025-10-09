Japanese Financial Giant Takes Stake in Indonesian Digital Bank

SBI Holdings, one of Japan’s leading financial services conglomerates, has acquired more than 5% of PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk., becoming the third-largest institutional investor in the digital banking pioneer and signaling growing international confidence in Indonesia’s fintech sector.

The transaction, announced Wednesday, positions SBI Holdings (TYO:8473) behind Tolaram Pte. Ltd and PT Jagat Raya Imajinasi in Amar Bank’s shareholder structure. The bank posted net profit of 48.6 billion rupiah in recent reporting, up from 33.5 billion rupiah in the same period last year, while its loan portfolio rose to 2.74 trillion rupiah from 2.39 trillion rupiah.

Vishal Tulsian, President Director of Amar Bank, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with SBI Holdings’ portfolio companies to leverage what he described as their strong financial services ecosystem. “We aim to share expertise, build synergies, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our retail and MSME customers across Indonesia,” Tulsian said.

The investment comes as Indonesia pursues ambitious financial inclusion targets. The government aims to reach 91% financial inclusion by 2025, with further targets of 93% by 2029 and 98% by 2045. Micro, small and medium enterprises remain central to this vision, representing a segment Amar Bank has focused on since its digital transformation.

Navin Nahata, Managing Director of Fintech and Infrastructure at Tolaram, characterized SBI Holdings’ entry as validation of Amar Bank’s strategy to revolutionize banking services for retail and MSME customers. As Amar Bank’s controlling shareholder, Tolaram anticipates the partnership will accelerate the bank’s roadmap and expand access to financial services while enhancing customer experience.

Founded in 1991 and relaunched as Amar Bank in 2015, the institution underwent significant digital transformation to become what it describes as a fintech pioneer. Its Tunaiku platform, recognized as Indonesia’s first application-based digital loan platform, utilizes big data and predictive analytics to serve populations traditionally excluded from banking services.

The platform processes and approves personal loans to individuals and MSMEs within 24 hours, addressing what has been a persistent challenge in Indonesian financial services. In 2020, Amar Bank launched what it calls the first cloud-based mobile smart bank in Indonesia, incorporating AI technology designed to promote savings habits and strengthen financial discipline.

The MSME sector comprises more than 64.2 million business units in Indonesia and contributes 61.9% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product. Yet this crucial economic segment has historically faced barriers accessing formal financial services, creating the market opportunity that digital banks like Amar are targeting.

SBI Holdings, founded in 1999, operates as a comprehensive internet financial group centered on securities, banking, and insurance. Beyond its core financial services operations in Japan, where it pioneered internet-based financial services, the group engages in asset management, private equity investment, crypto-assets, and what it calls next generation business on a global scale.

The conglomerate’s investment in Amar Bank represents its expanding footprint in Southeast Asian fintech, a region where digital financial services have experienced notable surges. Indonesia is home to 20% of all fintech companies in ASEAN and is expected to generate $8.6 billion worth of revenue by 2025.

Tolaram, Amar Bank’s controlling shareholder, has evolved from a single retail shop established in 1948 into a diversified global enterprise spanning consumer goods, fintech, infrastructure, and industrial sectors across Africa, Asia, and Europe. The Singapore-headquartered, family-owned business describes its investment philosophy as building brands that drive growth and positive impact in emerging markets.

In Indonesia specifically, Tolaram drives financial inclusion through both Amar Bank and Insureka, which provides what it characterizes as affordable and flexible motor insurance products. The convergence of these offerings targets what remains a largely underserved market despite Indonesia’s status as Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

How effectively this partnership translates SBI Holdings’ expertise and resources into expanded services for Indonesian retail customers and small businesses will likely determine whether the investment represents simply capital deployment or genuine innovation acceleration. Yet the transaction underscores what appears to be sustained international interest in Indonesia’s digital banking transformation.

With deposits growing from 3.54 trillion rupiah to 4.21 trillion rupiah over the past year, Amar Bank’s trajectory suggests the digital banking model is gaining traction among Indonesian consumers seeking alternatives to traditional banking relationships. Whether that momentum continues as competition intensifies remains an open question for observers tracking the sector’s evolution.