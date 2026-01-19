Japanese Business Delegation Engages MobileMoney LTD to Explore Ghana’s Mobile Money Ecosystem

A Japanese business delegation has engaged Mobile Money LTD (MML) to deepen its understanding of Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem and explore potential areas of collaboration in digital financial services.

The engagement formed part of broader efforts to examine investment and partnership opportunities within Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital financial ecosystem.

Background of the Engagement

Speaking at the meeting in Accra, Mrs. Sylvia Otuo-Acheampong, Chief Product and Services Officer of Mobile Money LTD, said the discussions followed an invitation from the Japanese Embassy to provide the delegates with first-hand insights into how Ghana’s mobile money sector operates.

Insights from Mobile Money LTD

She explained that her presentation focused on MML’s business model, emphasising that although mobile money serves the largest customer base in the country, the company operates through strategic partnerships that support a wider financial ecosystem.

“Even though mobile money has the largest customer base, we work through partnerships. We aggregate and enable the entire ecosystem to flourish. We integrate with all banks and all licensed fintech companies,” she stated.

Mrs. Otuo-Acheampong disclosed that Mobile Money LTD currently serves over 17 million active users monthly, underscoring its significant role in Ghana’s digital payments landscape.

Cross-Border Payments and Currency Swap Pilot

A major focus of interest for the Japanese delegation was cross-border payments, particularly transactions between Ghana and other African countries such as Nigeria.

She revealed that Mobile Money LTD is currently piloting a currency swap system between Ghana and Nigeria, in line with government and Bank of Ghana initiatives aimed at improving cross-border payments within Africa.

“Cross-border payments are high on the agenda of both the government and the Bank of Ghana. We are piloting currency swaps between Ghana and Nigeria, and we hope this will demonstrate the potential for deeper financial integration across Africa,” she said.

Mobile Money’s Footprint in Africa

She further noted that Mobile Money LTD operates in 16 MTN markets across Africa and is working toward improved interoperability through appropriate governance frameworks.

2026 Strategy and Fraud Advisory

Describing the engagement as productive, Mrs. Otuo-Acheampong expressed confidence that the Japanese delegation gained valuable insights into Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

Looking ahead to 2026, she said Mobile Money LTD plans to deepen partnerships with fintech companies while expanding its focus on digital payments, credit, and insurance services.

She also cautioned customers to remain vigilant against fraud, warning them not to share their personal identification numbers (PINs) or one-time passwords (OTPs).

“Giving out your PIN or OTP is like giving someone access to your bank account. Customers must be cautious to avoid falling victim to fraud,” she warned.

Japanese Delegation’s Perspective

Speaking on behalf of the Japanese business delegation, Tsubasa Nakagawa, Director General of JETRO Accra, said:

“Ghana’s mobile money market has grown tremendously over the past few years, and we wanted to understand the factors behind this success. Meeting Mobile Money LTD, the market leader, has given us valuable insights into how digital financial services are driving financial inclusion in the country.”

He added: “Our engagement is not just about learning; it is about exploring practical ways Japanese companies can collaborate with Ghanaian institutions. We are particularly interested in digital finance, innovation, and technology partnerships that can benefit both countries.”

Mr. Nakagawa further stated: “This visit is part of Japan’s ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable economic partnerships in Africa. We believe that by working together, we can contribute to Ghana’s industrialisation and digital transformation while creating mutual benefits for Japan and Ghana.”

Scope of the Japanese Delegation’s Engagement in Ghana

The Japanese business delegation’s engagements in Ghana are expected to deepen economic relations between Ghana and Japan, while opening new avenues for investment, technology transfer, and long-term partnerships that support Ghana’s industrialisation and economic growth agenda.

Rationale Behind the Engagement

The engagement was driven by the rapid growth of Ghana’s mobile money market, which has expanded at a much faster pace compared to Japan.

As the market leader in mobile money services in Ghana, Mobile Money LTD was identified as a key stakeholder for the Japanese delegation to engage with, enabling them to gain deeper insight into the sector’s development, innovation, and opportunities.

The delegation expressed hope that the knowledge gained from the meeting would inform potential investments and business collaborations aimed at supporting the sustainability and further growth of Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

Potential Areas of Collaboration

Both parties indicated that Ghana presents significant opportunities for Japanese businesses across several sectors, including consumer markets, manufacturing, digital technology, and financial services, particularly in fintech and industrial development.

They noted that by introducing world-class technologies and high-quality products into Ghanaian industries, Japanese companies could help improve efficiency, drive innovation, and contribute to overall productivity and economic growth in the country.