Japan Motors Introduces Advanced Telematics System for Foton Heavy Trucks

Japan Motors Trading Company (JMTC), in partnership with Foton Motor, has held a stakeholder engagement session as part of a series of Foton customer engagement events aimed at introducing the latest lineup of Foton heavy duty trucks onto the Ghanaian market.

The event, held on December 16, 2025 at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra, saw the unveiling of the new Foton Telematics system, marking the first time Chinese trucks with this advanced technology are entering the Ghanaian market. The telematics system provides real time fleet management capabilities including driver behavior monitoring, fuel theft detection and prompt servicing alerts.

The engagement brought together key players from the logistics, transport, mining, construction and oil and gas sectors. Participants were taken through a detailed presentation on the features, performance and operational advantages of Foton’s latest truck offerings. This was followed by an interactive question and answer session, during which customer feedback and operational concerns were addressed by officials from Japan Motors and Foton.

Present at the engagement were Mr Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales and Marketing at JMTC; Mr Abdul Rahaman Osman, Foton Brand Sales Manager; Mr Theodore Tetteh Aplerku, Foton Sales Manager for Heavy Duty Division; Mrs Mabel Offei, Marketing Manager; and a delegation from Foton Global led by Mr Simon Yang, Managing Director, Foton West Africa.

The trucks showcased at the event included the Auman R 6×4 GTL AMT Tractor Head, Auman R 4×2 GTL E Tractor Head, Auman C 6×4 Tipper Truck, Tunland G7 4×4 Pickup available in both Automatic and Manual transmission, and the View CS2 16 Seater Bus. Each vehicle is designed to meet the diverse and demanding needs of modern commercial operations in Ghana.

Welcoming guests, Mr Kabbara expressed appreciation to stakeholders for taking time off their busy schedules to participate. He noted that the engagement was not about lengthy speeches, but about sharing Japan Motors and Foton’s current progress, future direction and commitment to supporting customer businesses more effectively.

He highlighted Foton’s remarkable growth in Ghana over the past few years, with sales doubling and, in some cases, tripling for certain products. “Foton’s growth in Ghana has been remarkable. Sales have doubled, and in some cases tripled for specific products,” Mr Kabbara stated.

Mr Kabbara revealed that these achievements, coupled with customer trust in the brand, earned Japan Motors the Outstanding Dealer Performance Award at the recent Foton Global Conference in Beijing. The award recognizes the company’s exceptional sales performance and commitment to customer service in the West African market.

Looking ahead to 2026, he described the outlook as even more promising, with plans to introduce new models including an 8×4 rigid truck, an automatic double cabin pickup, new powertrain options for heavy duty trucks suited for the mining industry, and a range of electric light duty commercial vehicles.

“We are positioning Japan Motors as a one stop shop for commercial vehicle solutions,” Mr Kabbara explained. “This includes tailored financing options, flexible transaction structures, advanced telematics for heavy duty trucks, and strong after sales service support to enhance fleet management and decision making.”

Addressing participants, Mr Simon Yang, Managing Director of Foton West Africa, reaffirmed the strong partnership between Foton and Japan Motors, describing JMTC as a loyal and strategic partner of the Foton brand. He assured customers of continued support, innovation and quality assurance, stressing that the partnership is focused on delivering dependable products and long term value to customers across the region.

“The partnership between Foton and Japan Motors is built on mutual trust and shared commitment to customer success,” Mr Yang said. “We are here to deliver not just vehicles, but complete solutions that drive business growth and operational efficiency.”

The Sales Manager for Heavy Duty Division, Mr Theodore Tetteh Aplerku, in his presentation of the features of the latest Foton heavy duty trucks, focused on four key advantages. These include enhanced power output, with stronger engines designed for demanding transport and construction needs; improved ground clearance for better adaptability to Ghana’s varied road conditions; fuel economy with optimized efficiency to reduce operating costs for fleet owners; and a superior warranty of 3 years or 450,000 kilometers, significantly better than many competitors, offering peace of mind and long term reliability.

On the new Foton Telematics functions, Mr Aplerku emphasized how the system transforms fleet management through several capabilities. Driver behavior monitoring tracks driving patterns to improve safety and reduce accidents, allowing fleet managers to identify risky driving habits and provide targeted training. Fuel theft and consumption management detects irregularities and ensures efficient fuel use, helping companies reduce losses from unauthorized fuel withdrawals.

The system also provides prompt servicing alerts with real time notifications for maintenance, minimizing downtime and preventing costly breakdowns. Fleet management control enables centralized oversight of multiple vehicles, boosting productivity and accountability by providing fleet managers with comprehensive visibility into vehicle locations, usage patterns and maintenance needs.

“The telematics system represents a significant advancement in fleet management technology,” Mr Aplerku explained. “It gives fleet owners the data and insights they need to make informed decisions, reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.”

The introduction of telematics technology addresses a critical need in Ghana’s transport and logistics sector, where fleet management inefficiencies, fuel theft and unscheduled breakdowns often result in significant operational costs. By providing real time data on vehicle performance and driver behavior, the system enables companies to optimize fleet utilization, reduce fuel consumption and improve safety standards.

Japan Motors Trading Company has been the sole distributor of Foton vehicles in Ghana for over 16 years. During this period, the company has built a comprehensive service network with branches in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and plans for expansion to Tarkwa. The company also operates a vehicle assembly plant in Tema, where certain Foton models including the two tonne truck and 16 seater bus are assembled locally.

Foton Motor, established in 1996, is one of China’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers with a global presence across multiple continents. The company produces a wide range of commercial vehicles including light duty trucks, medium duty trucks, heavy duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles for various industries.

The stakeholder engagement in Accra represents part of Japan Motors’ ongoing strategy to strengthen relationships with key industry players and gather feedback on customer needs. Previous engagements have been held in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, bringing together transport operators, mining companies, construction firms and logistics providers to discuss solutions tailored to their specific operational requirements.

The event underscored Japan Motors and Foton’s shared commitment to open dialogue, customer centric solutions and sustainable growth, while reinforcing their dedication to supporting Ghana’s key industries with reliable, efficient and future ready commercial vehicles. The introduction of advanced technologies such as telematics demonstrates the companies’ commitment to bringing international best practices to the Ghanaian market.

Industry observers note that the introduction of telematics equipped trucks could significantly improve operational standards in Ghana’s commercial transport sector. Fleet operators who adopt such technologies are expected to gain competitive advantages through improved efficiency, lower operating costs and better compliance with safety and environmental standards.

The timing of the launch is particularly significant as Ghana’s economy continues to recover and expand, driving increased demand for reliable commercial vehicles across multiple sectors including mining, construction, logistics and agriculture. The availability of advanced fleet management tools is expected to support this growth by enabling companies to optimize their transport operations and scale efficiently.