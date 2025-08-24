Japan Commits US$5.5 Billion to Accelerate African Private Sector Growth

Japan has expanded its development partnership with the African Development Bank [AfDB] through a new $5.5 billion financing commitment designed to strengthen private sector investment across the continent over the next three years.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency and AfDB formalized the agreement during the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama, launching the sixth phase of their Enhanced Private Sector Assistance initiative. The 2026-2028 framework represents a significant increase from the previous phase’s $5 billion target.

EPSA6 will prioritize resilience alongside traditional focus areas including power generation, connectivity infrastructure, agriculture, nutrition, and healthcare. This expanded scope reflects growing recognition that African economies need stronger defenses against climate change impacts and broader economic disruptions.

The Enhanced Private Sector Assistance program has evolved dramatically since its 2005 launch, facilitating $12 billion in joint support to African development projects. Current financing commitments exceed the first phase’s targets by more than 500%, demonstrating the partnership’s expanding scope and ambition.

JICA President Akihiko Tanaka emphasized the initiative’s remarkable growth trajectory while praising outgoing AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina for championing the program’s expansion. The partnership has become a cornerstone of Japan’s development cooperation strategy in Africa.

AfDB Vice President Kevin Kariuki described Japan as both a leading shareholder and crucial long-term partner, noting that EPSA represents the bank’s largest bilateral collaboration with any development finance institution. The program has funded major infrastructure projects including Uganda’s Bujagali Hydropower Plant, Nigeria’s Lekki Toll Road, and Rwanda’s Kigali Bulk Water Supply system.

These projects illustrate how the partnership addresses critical infrastructure gaps that constrain private sector development across African markets. By improving power generation, transportation networks, and water systems, EPSA investments create foundations for broader economic growth.

Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato highlighted the resilience component’s importance for countries managing high debt burdens while seeking to attract private investment. He emphasized Africa’s significant market expansion opportunities, positioning the continent as an attractive frontier for investors seeking growth markets.

The current EPSA5 phase, concluding in 2025, has delivered $4 billion in joint financing with an additional $1.6 billion in projects advancing toward completion. This track record provides confidence that the expanded EPSA6 targets are achievable within the three-year timeframe.

The partnership’s evolution reflects Japan’s strategic commitment to African development while addressing Tokyo’s own economic interests in emerging markets. Japan’s approach combines development finance with opportunities for Japanese companies to participate in African infrastructure projects.

For African economies, the expanded partnership offers crucial financing during a period when many countries face constrained fiscal space and limited access to international capital markets. The program’s private sector focus aligns with continental priorities for economic diversification and job creation.

The timing proves significant as African leaders increasingly emphasize the need for development partnerships that support domestic capacity building rather than traditional aid models. EPSA’s infrastructure focus directly supports industrialization and economic transformation goals.

Stakeholders believe the enhanced partnership positions Africa to scale infrastructure development, unlock private sector potential, and build more resilient economies capable of withstanding future shocks. The program’s success could influence how other development partners structure their African engagement strategies.