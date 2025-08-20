Japan and Africa Forge Stronger Investment Ties at TICAD9

A high-level side event at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development aimed to unlock more Japanese investment in Africa.

Co-hosted by ATIDI, MUFG, and NEXI, the gathering brought together government officials, investors, and private sector leaders to discuss practical strategies. The focus was on mobilizing sustainable capital for the continent’s high-growth markets, including infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications.

The event highlighted Ethiopia’s recent telecom liberalization as a case study in successful foreign direct investment. Speakers pointed to the launch of Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia Plc, the largest single FDI in Ethiopia and one of Japan’s most significant projects in Africa. This venture illustrates how targeted investments can transform key sectors and encourage further business confidence.

How do you mitigate risk for companies entering complex markets? ATIDI provided a decade-long political risk insurance policy to Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, a major investor in the Ethiopian telecom project. This coverage, reinsured by NEXI, protects against issues like expropriation or currency inconvertibility. Such instruments make it easier for Japanese firms to commit to large-scale, long-term projects in Africa.

In a parallel development, ATIDI and MUFG signed a memorandum of understanding during TICAD9. The agreement aims to foster collaboration in developing risk mitigation solutions specifically for Japanese investors. With ATIDI’s existing portfolio supporting over $5.4 billion in transactions across Africa, the partnership is well-positioned to facilitate deeper economic engagement.

The discussions reaffirmed a shared commitment to co-creating innovative solutions that benefit both Japan and African nations. As one speaker noted, transformational investment requires bold partnerships and confidence-building measures. With stronger alliances and smarter risk tools, Japan’s private sector appears ready to play a larger role in Africa’s development story.