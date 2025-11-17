Jannice Tagoe Announces the Passing of Her Father, Reflects on the Fragility of Life and Strength of Love

Jannice Tagoe, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Women’s Economic Development (AWED) International, has announced the death of her father.

Jannice shared the heartbreaking news of her father’s passing in a post on LinkedIn on Saturday evening, November 15, 2025.

“I lost my dad two weeks ago,” she wrote, expressing the profound grief her family has been navigating.

Jannice, who is also the Founder and CEO of JTN Media, explained how the past few days have been some of the hardest her family has ever had to endure. “Finding the right words has not been easy,” she admitted, as she reflected on the loss that has reshaped her world.

For the past three years, Jannice has used her LinkedIn presence to focus on building initiatives, projects, and communities aimed at empowering others, especially women and young girls. Yet, she shared that the past year had presented a series of difficult personal challenges. “My family has faced one tough situation after another,” she revealed, “and just when we thought we were finding our balance again, we were hit with this loss.”

The emotional weight of her father’s death has brought into sharp focus the fragility of life and the enduring strength of love. “Losing my dad has reshaped everything I thought I was prepared for,” she wrote. “It has reminded me how fragile life, yet how strong love can be regardless of the circumstances.”

Jannice’s message ended with a heartfelt request for patience and support from her professional network: “So I kindly ask my community here to bear with me as I take some time to navigate this season. The same way you have all supported my work and my voice over the years, I hope you’ll extend that grace to me now.”

Her tribute to her father concluded with a simple yet powerful statement: “Rest well, Mr. Tagoe.”

The post has garnered an outpouring of sympathy and support from colleagues, friends, and followers who have come to know Jannice not only as a champion for women’s empowerment and entrepreneur but also as someone who exemplifies resilience in the face of life’s most challenging moments.