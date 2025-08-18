Jamestown Celebrates Homowo with Electrifying MoMo Fest Concert

Jamestown was lit up with music, culture, and community spirit over the weekend as thousands gathered for the MoMo Fest Artiste Night, one of the most anticipated events of this year’s Homowo Festival.

The night brought together residents, visitors, and fans of music to celebrate the Ga people’s rich traditions while enjoying a fusion of entertainment and education.

The open-air concert delivered thrilling performances from some of Ghana’s top music stars. Fameye, Mr Drew, OlivetheBoy, King Jerry, DJ Juicy, and DJ Lord OTB lit up the stage with their hit songs, keeping the crowd energized and ecstatic.

From soulful live renditions to danceable tunes, the artistes ensured that the audience experienced a memorable evening that blended modern music with the vibrancy of traditional Homowo celebrations.

As part of the festival, MTN Ghana, headline sponsor of MoMo Fest, mounted sales stands at strategic locations across Jamestown.

The initiative gave residents and visitors convenient access to MTN’s products and services. Dedicated customer service personnel were available throughout the celebration to resolve subscriber concerns, from mobile service enquiries to technical support.

MTN also deployed mobile service points to provide SIM card replacements, Mobile Money registrations, and customer education on fraud prevention. These interventions were designed to deepen customer engagement and ensure that communities benefit directly from the company’s presence.

In keeping with its tradition of combining entertainment with education, Mobile Money Limited organised a highly competitive quiz on mobile money fraud awareness.

The activity drew enthusiastic participation from festivalgoers, particularly young people, and provided practical lessons on how to detect and avoid scams. The quiz ended with the overall winner receiving a GH¢7,000 cash prize, a gesture that was met with loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

The colourful evening was not limited to music and quizzes. Attendees were also treated to traditional displays, drumming, dancing, and storytelling, highlighting the essence of the Homowo Festival. The fusion of indigenous performances with contemporary music underscored the resilience and adaptability of Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The Homowo Festival, celebrated annually by the Ga people, commemorates their migration and triumph over famine centuries ago. It is marked by rituals, feasting, and community gatherings, with Jamestown serving as one of the focal points of the celebrations. In recent years, the inclusion of MoMo Fest Artiste Night has added a modern dimension, attracting younger audiences and creating a bridge between generations.

For many residents, this year’s edition stood out for its unique mix of education, technology, and culture, setting the tone for future celebrations. The partnership between MTN and the Homowo Festival organisers continues to demonstrate how corporate Ghana can contribute to preserving traditions while also driving social and economic development.

Speaking on the sidelines, some revellers described the Artiste Night as “a true reflection of Jamestown’s energy and cultural pride,” noting that the performances not only entertained but also brought communities together.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh