James Town Chieftaincy Blues: We Don’t Know Him! … Odame Kojo Family Rejects Bruce-Quaye’s Membership Claims

… Orders Him to Withdraw or Face Consequences

The Odame Kojo Family of Ngleshie Alata, Jamestown, has issued a firm public notice rejecting claims by Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye that he belongs to the Odame Kojo Family, warning that any continued representation could attract customary and legal action.

In a statement signed by Nii Ayi Kofi, Head of the Odame Kojo Family, the family said it had conducted consultations with elders and reviewed genealogical and customary records, concluding that Mr. Quaye has no biological, customary, or adopted ties to the family.

The family further stated that no branch, gate, or recognized lineage within the Odame Kojo Family acknowledges Mr. Quaye as a descendant or relative, describing the alleged claims as false and potentially disruptive to family and stool affairs.

The notice directs Mr. Quaye to immediately withdraw all claims of membership and to cease presenting himself publicly or privately as associated with the family. He was also warned to stay away from matters involving chieftaincy, family lands, properties, and internal decision-making.

In a separate “Further Notice,” Nii Ayi Kofi categorically denied ever appointing, nominating, endorsing, or authorizing Mr. Quaye to hold any office or represent the family in any capacity, stating that no such approval has ever been granted by family elders or recognized branches.

The Odame Kojo Family cautioned that failure to comply within seven days could result in action before the Traditional Council, civil litigation, and the issuance of a public disclaimer, as the family seeks to protect what it described as its dignity, authority, and customary rights