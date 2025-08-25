James Town British Accra Installs Naa Affipong IV as Queen Mother

The Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in James Town, Accra, has celebrated the installation of its new Queen Mother, Naa Affipong IV, in a colorful and culturally rich ceremony.

Princess Alberta Addo, now Naa Affipong IV, was not only an indisputable royal princess or pride of James Town, but has lived to the credence of a queenmother and she will empower the sovereignty of James Town, Ngleshie Alata with her beautiful devine feminine energy.

The historic occasion was marked by traditional rites, drumming, and dancing, with chiefs, elders, parliamentarians and citizens of the Ga State in attendance. The kingmakers of Ngleshie Alata, Nii Okpe V Dzasetse ( Head of kingmakers),Nii Akutuah kojo X ( kingmaker),Nii Ayi Okudzeman VDzasetse/ Acting Mantse of Adjumanku Dawurampong and Nii Ayaa klemekuku head family Adjumanku Dawurampong stool, Nii Tetteh Tsuru Stool Father Adjumanku Dawurampong, Numo Dzamla, Chief Stool Priest, Adjumanku Dawurampong and Nii Dua Otokuno, Head of Otokuno We, all performed the sacred rituals that affirmed Naa Affipong IV’s legitimacy as the new Queen Mother, an all inclusive enterprise that made the occasion very delightful.

In his patriarchal invocation to kingmakers of Ngleshie Alata Nii Ayi Kofi 1 Family Head of Odame Kojo We said “Nii Mei, Naa Mei, elders, royal state men, and beloved people of Ngleshie Alata… Today is a day of great joy and historical significance. By the wisdom of our ancestors and the authority of our kingmakers, we have installed Naa Affipong IV as the Queen Mother of Ngleshie Alata.

Indigenes expressed joy and optimism, believing that Naa Affipong IV’s reign will bring renewed strength to the preservation of Ga-Dangme traditions and the pursuit of social and economic development. Also, as American trained Community Support Specialist, Naa Affipong IV is expected to champion the welfare of women and children, advise the chiefs, and spearhead development initiatives for the community.

Her leadership is seen as a symbol of unity, peace, and progress for Ngleshie Alata.

As Queen Mother, Naa Affipong IV stands not only as a mother to all but also as a symbol of unity, compassion, and cultural strength. She carries the sacred responsibility of promoting peace, protecting the welfare of women and children, preserving our cherished traditions, and working hand in hand with our chiefs for the progress of our people.

In attendance were Hon Alfred Oko Vanderpuije and, Hon Jerry Ahmed, a proud cousin of Naa Affipong IV, who called on the people of James Town to rally behind the new queenmother “Beloved citizens, let us give Naa Affipong IV our full support. Let us stand beside her, respect her office, and join hands in building a stronger and united Ngleshie Alata. For when a Queen Mother rises, the whole community rises with her and knowing who she is trust me Naa Affipong IV will be a phenomenon Queen Mother”.

In her prayerful deliberation Madam Janet Esther Dodoo said “May the Almighty and the spirits of our ancestors guide Naa Affipong IV’s reign with wisdom, strength, and peace. Long live Ngleshie Alata! Long live our Queen Mother!”