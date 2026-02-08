James Okoe Promises to Upset Favourite Ebenezer Ankrah in Lightweight Final

Wisdom Boxing Club’s James Okoe has vowed to overturn the Bukom Boxing Arena in the men’s 60 kilogram lightweight final of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship scheduled for late February 2026.

Speaking on The Big Fight Night programme on Omashi TV on Friday, February 7, 2026, Okoe, who competes under the ring name Wonder Tiger, said he has been overlooked by media and federation officials but views the final as his opportunity to make a statement.

“I have been overlooked several times, but I think this is my chance and I pray to deliver. My opponent is tough but I will conquer. I am the great tiger and I will roar on the day. With the great Coach Dr. Asare behind me, I don’t fear. I will surprise everyone,” Okoe stated.

The Ebenezer Senior High School alumnus faces a formidable challenge in Black Panthers Gym’s rising star Ebenezer Ankrah, a Labone Senior High School business student who has represented Ghana at International Boxing Association (IBA) competitions in Montenegro.

Ankrah, who calls himself Massive Champion, welcomed the challenge and expressed confidence in his preparation under Coach Ebenezer Adjei, known in boxing circles as Killer.

“As the best you have to face those who also feel they are best and then we see the real champion,” Ankrah responded when asked about the matchup.

The final between Okoe and Ankrah is expected to be one of the marquee bouts at the championship finals, which will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena at the end of February 2026.

Both boxers have been identified for selection into the new Black Bombers team currently being assembled for upcoming international assignments, including the Youth Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The GBF National Individual Amateur Boxing Championship preliminary rounds took place from January 29 to February 1, 2026, at the Bukom Boxing Arena and Ga Mashie Hall in Accra. The competition attracted 145 boxers from across Ghana, including teams from the Upper West, Volta, Central, Ashanti, and Northern regions, as well as security services including the Army and Prisons Service.

Wisdom Boxing Club, founded by Coach Dr. Ofori Asare, produced five finalists across multiple weight categories during the championship. Dr. Asare holds a three star certification from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and previously coached Samuel Takyi to a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ending Ghana’s 29 year Olympic medal drought in boxing.

Black Panthers Gym placed three boxers in the finals, including Ibrahim Doku, who delivered impressive performances throughout the preliminary rounds.

GBF President Dauda Fuseini announced that the best losing fighters from the championship would also be considered for the national team building process as Ghana prepares for major international assignments.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026, in Glasgow, featuring boxing among 10 sports with seven weight classes each for men and women. The Youth Olympic Games qualifiers are scheduled for earlier in the year in Dakar, Senegal.