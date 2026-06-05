James Gunu Leads Sogakope Talks with ECG Over Abnormal Bills and Power Supply

The Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu has led Stakeholder dialogue between ECG and Concerned Citizens of Sogakope over Power Supply, billing and Customer Service Issues.

The engagement with the leadership of the Concerned Citizens and key stakeholders of Sogakope was to address concerns relating to power supply, customer billing, and service delivery within the district.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, provided a platform for ECG to explain operational challenges affecting power distribution and outline measures being implemented by both the Company and Government to improve electricity reliability and stability in the region.

During the engagement, members of the Concerned Citizens of Sogakope raised concerns about what they described as abnormal and estimated bills, as well as instances where disconnected customers continued to receive bills. The group called for prompt intervention to address such issues and improve customer confidence in the Company.

Responding to the concerns, ECG officials explained the factors that may contribute to billing discrepancies and took the opportunity to educate participants on the billing process, meter readings, and available channels for resolving customer complaints.

The Company assured customers that all genuine billing concerns would be investigated and resolved accordingly. ECG also announced plans to intensify customer education and engagement through customer clinics and other outreach programmes aimed at bringing services closer to customers.

Addressing the gathering, the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. James Gunu, briefed participants on Government’s ongoing interventions to strengthen the power sector and enhance electricity reliability and stability across the region. He urged stakeholders to continue collaborating with ECG to ensure sustainable and efficient power delivery.

The engagement formed part of ECG’s commitment to maintaining open communication with its stakeholders and fostering stronger relationships with customers through dialogue, transparency, and responsive service delivery.

Present at the meeting were the District Chief Executive for South Tongu, Hon. Victoria Dzeklu; Divisional Commander, ACP Emmanuel Ofori; representatives of DISEC; members of the ECG Regional and District Management Teams led by the Regional Engineer, Godfred Awuku; selected Assembly Members; and the leadership of the Concerned Citizens of Sogakope.