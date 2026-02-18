Jamaica Rebuilds to Record Levels, Eyes Half a Million UK Visitors by 2030

Jamaica is positioning 2026 as a comeback year for its tourism sector, deploying expanded airlift, new community-based experiences and a post-hurricane reconstruction push to reverse a decline in British visitor numbers and accelerate its drive toward 500,000 UK arrivals annually by the end of the decade.

The island is projecting that visitor arrivals will recover to approximately 80 percent of pre-hurricane levels by the end of 2026, following Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in late October 2025 and damaged an estimated 30 percent of Jamaica’s tourism assets. Around 70 percent of room inventory was back online by early 2026, with close to full recovery expected before the year ends. Several resorts are using the rebuild period to undertake substantial upgrades and will relaunch as new products when they reopen.

The UK market is central to Jamaica’s rebound strategy. UK visitor numbers peaked at 230,000 in 2024, making Jamaica the most popular Caribbean destination for British travellers. Arrivals then dropped 6 percent between January and April 2025 after TUI cut its flight capacity by 20 percent when its Marella cruise line ended its Montego Bay homeport arrangement.

For summer 2026, TUI has scheduled one extra weekly flight from both London Gatwick and Manchester to Montego Bay, British Airways will add one more weekly service from Gatwick to Kingston, and Virgin Atlantic will increase its London Heathrow to Montego Bay route to daily from four services a week, a significant step that gives British travellers the most direct access to the island in the airline’s history.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett framed the airlift expansion as a platform for a much larger long-term target. Speaking at the Jamaica Travel Market platinum awards in London in October 2025, he set 500,000 UK annual arrivals by 2030 as the formal national target, describing the United Kingdom as one of Jamaica’s most strategically important source markets given the deep cultural, historic and diaspora connections between the two countries.

The product Jamaica is offering British travellers in 2026 is deliberately different from the traditional resort holiday. Jamaica Tourist Board Director of Tourism Donovan White has stressed farm-to-table dining experiences, community volunteering programmes and culturally immersive itineraries as the island’s response to the shift in British traveller preferences documented in research by British Airways and the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), both of which identified authentic, story-led travel as the dominant 2026 demand driver.

Beyond immediate recovery, Minister Bartlett outlined plans to redesign the Falmouth cruise port experience and advance five major resort developments, framing reconstruction as an opportunity to rebuild, reimagine and reposition Jamaica’s tourism product for the next decade.