Jaleel Thomas Unveils New Single “RADAR”

Rising Ghanaian artist Jaleel Thomas has released his brand-new single, “RADAR,” produced by Gnardi. The track delivers a smooth yet confident Hip-hop sound, blending soft melodies with strong, steady drums to create a vibe that feels both calm and powerful.

On “RADAR,” Jaleel speaks on the importance of staying focused, trusting his instincts, and blocking out distractions. His effortless flow glides over the beat, carrying lyrics that reveal a sharp awareness of everything happening around him — even the things people try to hide.

More than just a Hip-hop track, “RADAR” is a mindset. It’s about moving smart, protecting your energy, and staying alert. Whether driving at night or locked into your own zone, the song provides the perfect soundtrack for moments of clarity and determination.

With “RADAR,” Jaleel Thomas continues to carve his space in the Ghanaian music scene, showcasing both lyrical depth and sonic versatility.