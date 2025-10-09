Jailed UK Doctor Admits Earlier Poisoned Wine Murder Plot

A former British doctor already serving 31 years for attempting to kill his mother’s partner with a fake COVID vaccine has admitted to an earlier murder plot involving poisoned wine sent through a fictitious wine club. Thomas Kwan, 54, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday to enter guilty pleas for what prosecutors described as an elaborate scheme spanning over a year.

Kwan created a fake organization called the Northern Wine and Drinks Tasting Gentlemen’s Club to target 73-year-old Patrick O’Hara, sending him between 18 and 21 bottles between September 2022 and January 2024. Some bottles contained thallium, a highly toxic metal that can cause severe illness and death. Two recovered bottles tested positive for poison, while evidence suggested a third laced bottle caused O’Hara to fall seriously ill.

But not every bottle contained poison, which prosecutors believe was intentional. Peter Makepeace KC, prosecuting, explained that genuine bottles were sent to create a false sense of security. Had all the drinks been poisoned, O’Hara would have quickly become ill, bringing the scheme to an abrupt halt and exposing Kwan’s plot prematurely.

O’Hara consumed some of the bottles himself and gave at least one to friend Torquil Gundlach, who also drank the contaminated wine. Kwan admitted administering a noxious substance to Gundlach during Wednesday’s court appearance. The prosecution noted this collateral victim demonstrates the reckless disregard Kwan showed for human life beyond his primary target.

While executing this wine poisoning scheme, Kwan simultaneously prepared his fake COVID vaccine plot, which he carried out in January 2024. The Hong Kong-born GP sent elaborate fake NHS letters complete with logos, hyperlinks, and QR codes offering O’Hara a home visit from a community nurse. Kwan arrived at the Newcastle home in disguise, conducted a health check, then administered what he claimed was a coronavirus booster but was actually iodomethane, a pesticide poison difficult to detect.

O’Hara felt immediate sharp pain as Kwan fled the scene. What followed was a horrific medical ordeal as doctors fought to save his life without initially knowing what poison they were treating. O’Hara developed a rare and life-threatening flesh-eating disease that required plastic surgery and left him, in his own words, a shell of an individual.

The motive centered entirely on money and inheritance. Kwan had become estranged from his mother, Jenny Leung, after disputes over finances. He discovered she’d written a will allowing O’Hara to remain in her home should she die before him, which infuriated Kwan and apparently triggered his murderous planning. The couple has since separated following the attempted murder.

Police tracked Kwan through CCTV footage, following him while still disguised as a nurse from the crime scene to a city center hotel and eventually to his Ingleby Barwick home in Teesside. Investigators discovered an array of dangerous chemicals in his garage along with computer files containing instructions for making the chemical weapon ricin. Initially, authorities suspected ricin poisoning, though experts later determined iodomethane was more likely.

Sentencing for the poisoned wine charges is scheduled for January 30. Kwan was already sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2024 with a minimum term of 31 years and five months for the fake vaccine attack. Mrs. Justice Lambert called it an audacious plan to murder a man in plain sight during that sentencing hearing.

Kwan was struck off the medical register in September following a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing. Tribunal chair Gerry Wareham stated that erasure from the register was the only outcome that could adequately address the seriousness of the conviction while protecting the public and maintaining confidence in the medical profession.

During tribunal proceedings, Kwan submitted documents expressing regret about pleading guilty to attempted murder, calling the poisoning an isolated, unintended mistake and indicating plans to appeal. However, when addressing the tribunal via prison video link, he apologized to O’Hara, his family, former colleagues, and everyone affected by his actions, accepting the sanction imposed upon him.

The case has shocked the British medical community and raised serious questions about how a practicing GP could accumulate dangerous chemicals and plan multiple murder attempts over such an extended period without detection. It stands as one of the most disturbing examples of medical professional betrayal in recent UK criminal history.