Jah Blu, Kareem Push Community Events To Find Talent

Two Accra personalities, musician and powerlifter Jah Blu and forex trader Abdella Kareem Gunu, have called for more community sports and entertainment events to discover the country’s hidden talent.

They spoke on ‘The Big Fight Night’ on Omashi TV after a community powerlifting challenge at the York 250 Gym, where Jah Blu, born Christopher Mawuko Onyah and raised in Chorkor, edged Kareem, known as ‘The Servant’. Kareem, a Dagomba born in Teshie and now based in Ga Mashie, took the loss in good faith and asked for a rematch, conceding the deadlift but pointing to his strengths in the bench and shoulder press.

Both argued that grassroots events can surface the underground artists and rising athletes who go on to represent Ghana abroad. Young stars, they said, need schooling, parental attention and protection, while leaders should be creative and encouraging in steering the youth. “It is not too late to do something,” Kareem said.

Jah Blu pointed to his own corner of the city as proof. Chorkor and communities like it, he noted, produced the likes of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah and boxing legend Azumah Nelson, yet few of today’s youngsters have anyone to inspire them. Talent and skill, he added, can turn ordinary people into stars, not just formal white-collar work.

As boxing fans, the pair lamented Ghana’s long wait for a new world champion and threw their weight behind rising local fighters, while urging the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to hold its delayed leadership elections. On the 2026 World Cup, both were measured about the Black Stars yet named players to watch in Ernest Nuamah, Caleb Yirenkyi, Marvin Senaya, Augustine Boakye and Antoine Semenyo. Ghana travel with 15 debutants, among them home-based goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, a favourite in his Korle Gonno community.