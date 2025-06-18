Jackson Institute Inspires Youth at Technology Discovery Session

The Jackson Institute of Technology hosted students from the Pilot Training Institute and NVTI for an immersive technology workshop, showcasing career pathways in Ghana’s digital sector.

The June 12 event featured hands-on demonstrations at JIT’s Accra campus, where participants explored cutting-edge ICT training facilities and engaged with military technology experts from the Ghana Armed Forces Directorate of IT.

JIT General Manager Joana Abbiw emphasized the institute’s commitment to youth empowerment, stating, “The future belongs to young people who embrace technology today.” The session included career talks, technology quizzes, and networking opportunities, culminating in the announcement of JIT’s #LetsdoIT promotion offering discounted courses for recent graduates. Military representatives Warrant Officer Tengey and Sergeant Quarshie provided unique insights into technology applications within disciplined services.

Education analysts note such industry-academia collaborations are critical for bridging Ghana’s digital skills gap. The event’s success demonstrates growing interest in technical education as Ghana positions itself as a regional technology hub, with JIT planning expanded partnerships to nurture future tech talent.