Jackson Accusers Seek Record US$400 Million From Estate

Two men who have spent over a decade pursuing sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson are demanding $400 million in damages from the late performer’s estate, according to court documents filed last week.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s staggering financial demand was disclosed September 15 in legal filings that emerged from a separate dispute between the estate’s executors and Jackson’s daughter Paris over mounting legal fees.

The nine-figure sum represents one of the largest compensation claims ever sought in entertainment industry abuse litigation, far exceeding previous celebrity estate settlements. Until now, the specific monetary demands from Robson and Safechuck had remained confidential throughout their protracted legal battle.

Estate executors John Branca and John McClain revealed the $400 million figure while arguing they need court approval to continue paying legal costs to defend against the accusations. The executors warned that without adequate legal representation, the estate would likely default on the case, potentially exposing Jackson’s legacy and business interests to unprecedented financial exposure.

Robson, now 43, originally filed his lawsuit in 2013 against MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., companies owned by Jackson’s estate. He alleges the pop icon sexually abused him between ages 7 and 14 during the height of Jackson’s career in the 1990s.

Safechuck, 47, filed his parallel lawsuit the following year, claiming Jackson groomed him for sexual abuse after they appeared together in a Pepsi commercial when Safechuck was 10 years old. The accusations gained international attention through the 2019 HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” where both men detailed their allegations.

The legal proceedings have faced numerous delays and appeals over more than a decade. California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal revived the lawsuits in August 2023 after lower courts had previously dismissed them. The cases are currently scheduled for trial in November 2026, though legal experts suggest further delays remain possible.

Jackson’s estate has consistently denied all allegations against the performer, who died in 2009. Estate representatives have called the lawsuits baseless and maintained their position that Jackson never harmed children. The estate previously reached a settlement with HBO over the “Leaving Neverland” documentary, with the network agreeing to remove the film from its platform in 2024.

The $400 million demand encompasses claims against both Jackson companies for alleged damages including lost earnings, medical expenses, and emotional distress spanning decades. Legal analysts note that proving such extensive financial damages would require complex testimony about the long-term impact of alleged childhood trauma on the accusers’ professional and personal lives.

Paris Jackson’s opposition to covering unlimited legal fees has created additional complexity for the estate, which must balance defending against the accusations while managing ongoing business operations and beneficiary interests.

The case represents a critical test for how entertainment industry estates handle posthumous abuse allegations, particularly as statute of limitations laws have evolved to provide extended timeframes for childhood abuse survivors to seek legal recourse.

Industry observers expect the November 2026 trial, if it proceeds as scheduled, to generate significant media attention and potentially influence how similar cases involving deceased celebrities are prosecuted and defended in the future.