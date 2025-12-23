Ivy Ifeoma Showers Husband Paul Okoye with Elaborate Igbo Titles

Ivy Ifeoma has publicly praised her husband, Nigerian singer Paul Nonso Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, by showering him with elaborate titles in Igbo language on social media.

The fashion entrepreneur and influencer shared her husband’s photo in an Instagram story on Monday, writing affectionate phrases that translate to praise and admiration. “Nwoke by Tantalizer. Quaker oat umu nwa. Nwoke bu la Casera. Nwoke bu Eli Eli, isaala ahu n’abali a. Angel bia this side lee nwoke,” she wrote, using colloquial Igbo expressions to celebrate her partner.

The post comes as the couple continues to share their love story publicly, despite facing initial criticism when their relationship became known in December 2022. Paul Okoye, one half of the iconic music duo PSquare, had unveiled Ivy as his partner shortly after his separation from his first wife, Anita Okoye.

Rudeboy and Ivy married in a traditional ceremony in Igbere, Abia State, in May 2024. The intimate ceremony saw the couple dressed in traditional Igbo attire, with Paul wearing white clothing, a red beaded necklace, and a red cap, while Ivy wore a stunning dress and scarf. Both of Paul’s brothers, twin Peter and older brother Jude, were notably absent from the ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Imani Ugomma Okoye, on September 29, 2024, in the United States. Paul shared the joyful news in November 2024, posting a video showing his three older children from his previous marriage meeting their new sister. He described the period as “the most joyous and overwhelming sweetest ever period of our lives.”

Ivy, 24, is a model, fashion entrepreneur, and lifestyle content creator. She owns two successful fashion brands, The Ivy Mark and Ivy Mark Hair, and has built a substantial following on Instagram with over 500,000 followers. She graduated from Abia State University and has become one of Nigeria’s biggest hair influencers.

Paul was previously married to Anita Okoye from 2004 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. The former couple has three children together named Nadia, Nathan, and Andre. Imani represents Paul’s fourth child and his first with Ivy.

The relationship initially drew significant backlash on social media, with critics questioning the timeline and accusing Ivy of being a homewrecker. However, Paul clarified that he had been separated for years before meeting Ivy, stating in 2022 that he had “been single for four years” and “been divorced for a long time” before finding his new partner.

Ivy has demonstrated maturity in handling the blended family dynamic. In November 2024, she publicly stated she had no issues with Paul posting about his ex-wife Anita on her birthday, saying it was not “a bad thing” for him to wish her well.