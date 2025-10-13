Ivory Coast Traces 40% of Cocoa as EU Delays Rules

Ivory Coast has traced the origin of roughly 40 percent of its cocoa beans during the 2024 to 2025 season, according to the latest Cocoa Barometer report. It’s progress, but nowhere near enough to meet European Union anti deforestation requirements that would have kicked in at the end of this year before Brussels delayed the law again.

The 40 percent traceability figure comes from the 2025 edition of the Cocoa Barometer report, which tracks sustainability progress in the global cocoa sector. For context, Ivory Coast produces about 2.2 million tonnes of cocoa annually, roughly 45 percent of the world’s supply. That makes what happens there critical not just for chocolate lovers but for anyone concerned about tropical deforestation.

The European Commission confirmed a second delay to the EU Deforestation Regulation, pushing implementation from December 30, 2025 to December 2026. The Commission cited technical issues in the IT system dealing with due diligence submissions by affected businesses, though critics suspect industry lobbying played a larger role than software problems.

Under the regulation, importers of commodities like cocoa must prove their supply chains aren’t linked to deforestation anywhere in the world, or face hefty fines. The rule was originally slated for December 2024, then postponed to December 2025 amid pushback from companies and producers saying they were unprepared. Now it’s been delayed again, frustrating environmental groups who see the postponements as undermining global climate commitments.

For Ivory Coast, the delays buy time but don’t solve the fundamental challenge. The country ships around 70 percent of its cocoa output to the EU, making compliance essential for market access. But tracing 40 percent of production falls far short of what the regulation demands, which is essentially 100 percent traceability with geolocation data proving cocoa didn’t come from recently deforested areas.

To improve compliance readiness, Ivory Coast has implemented a digitalized sales and purchasing system, with around 900,000 of the country’s 1 million cocoa farmers receiving digital ID cards. That’s impressive administrative progress, representing the kind of systematic approach needed to track commodities through complex supply chains involving thousands of smallholder farmers.

Yet digital ID cards alone don’t solve traceability. You also need geolocation mapping of farm plots, satellite monitoring to verify deforestation status, robust record keeping as beans move from farmers through middlemen to exporters, and verification systems that prevent falsification. Building that comprehensive traceability infrastructure across a million small farms scattered through rural areas requires enormous investment and coordination.

The remaining 60 percent of untraceable cocoa represents the real problem. Most cocoa in Ivory Coast moves through informal supply chains where middlemen buy from farmers without detailed documentation, beans from multiple farms get mixed together, and record keeping remains minimal. Formalizing those informal channels while maintaining efficiency and farmer incomes proves extraordinarily difficult.

Environmental advocates warn that delaying the EU law weakens incentives for sustainability efforts just when momentum was building. Companies and producing countries had been scrambling to get ready for the December 2025 deadline. Another year’s delay risks that urgency dissipating as attention shifts elsewhere and investments get postponed. Some suspect that’s exactly what industry players who lobbied for delays intended.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s cocoa sector continues grappling with challenges that make traceability harder. Drought conditions have stressed production in recent seasons. Ageing tree stock reduces yields, encouraging farmers to clear new forest areas to maintain output. Deforestation pressures remain intense as cocoa prices incentivize expansion and enforcement of protected areas remains inconsistent.

The tension between conservation and cocoa farmer livelihoods sits at the heart of this issue. Farmers need income, and cocoa provides that income better than most alternatives available in rural Ivory Coast. Telling them they can’t expand into forest areas without offering viable alternatives or compensation for reduced income creates obvious conflicts. The EU regulation attempts to shift responsibility upstream to buyers and importers, but ultimately farmers make the decisions about whether to clear forest.

Small Ivorian cocoa trading firms have complained that compliance with the regulation requires investments they cannot afford. Unlike multinational corporations with resources to build traceability systems, small and medium enterprises that handle significant portions of Ivory Coast’s cocoa exports operate on tight margins. The costs of geolocation mapping, digital systems, and verification could bankrupt some of them, potentially consolidating the industry toward larger players.

That consolidation might actually help traceability in the long run, since fewer, larger players are easier to regulate and monitor than thousands of small operators. But it would also disrupt existing business relationships and potentially reduce competition in ways that hurt farmer prices. Trade-offs exist in every direction.

The coming year that Brussels has granted as additional preparation time will test whether Ivory Coast can make meaningful progress beyond the current 40 percent traceability. Getting to 60 or 70 percent would demonstrate genuine commitment and capability. Remaining stuck around current levels would suggest systemic barriers that delays won’t overcome.

Digital systems help, but they’re not magic solutions. Farmers need to understand and use them correctly. Verification mechanisms need to actually verify rather than just rubber stamp paperwork. Satellite monitoring needs to be accurate enough to distinguish between natural forest and cocoa agroforestry systems. Enforcement needs to be consistent rather than selective. All of this requires sustained investment, training, and institutional capacity that doesn’t appear overnight.

The broader question is whether market-based mechanisms like the EU regulation can drive sustainability in commodity sectors dominated by smallholder farmers in developing countries. Theory says yes, signaling from rich consumer markets should flow back through supply chains to change practices. Reality often proves messier, with costs falling disproportionately on the poorest actors while benefits accrue to those with resources to comply.

Ivory Coast’s 40 percent traceability represents real progress from where things stood a few years ago when comprehensive traceability seemed impossible. But it also highlights how far there is to go. The chocolate that Europeans eat contributes to tropical deforestation, and addressing that requires transforming how millions of farmers grow and sell cocoa. That transformation won’t happen quickly or easily, regardless of how many times Brussels adjusts implementation dates.

For now, Ivory Coast has another year to work on traceability while hoping chocolate companies and EU importers maintain their commitment to sustainability rather than using the delay as an excuse to relax efforts. Whether policy reforms, digital systems, and market pressure can push the country and its farmers toward genuinely sustainable cocoa production remains one of the most important tests of whether voluntary sustainability commitments backed by regulatory requirements can actually work at scale.

The answer will affect not just cocoa but how the world approaches sustainability in other commodity sectors facing similar deforestation pressures from palm oil to soy to beef. Ivory Coast’s experience tracing 40 percent of its cocoa serves as both encouragement that progress is possible and warning about how difficult achieving full compliance will prove.