Ivory Coast President’s Niece Named in Epstein Files as Fixer

Newly released United States Department of Justice (DOJ) documents have named Nina Keita, niece of Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara, as a central figure in the network of convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, with emails suggesting she facilitated access to West African political leaders and introduced young women to him.

Keita appears more than 500 times in the documents released by the DOJ on January 30, which comprised over three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos related to the Epstein investigation. The emails, first reported by The Times of London, indicate she began corresponding with Epstein in 2011 while working as a model in France. She later returned to Ivory Coast to take up a senior role at Gestoci, the state oil storage company, and is currently married to Employment Minister Adam Kamara.

According to the correspondence, Keita visited Epstein in New York, flew on his private jet and organised a 2012 trip to Abidjan during which Epstein was scheduled to meet President Ouattara, senior cabinet ministers and government officials including the late Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who subsequently served as Prime Minister until his death in 2020.

The emails take a disturbing turn when Keita, in May 2011, offered to introduce one of her friends to Epstein in Paris. When Epstein asked about the woman’s age and requested photographs of her sister, specifying he preferred women under 25, Keita forwarded photographs after none were immediately sent.

The released documents also reveal that Epstein attempted to sell his Boeing 727 aircraft, widely known as the Lolita Express, to President Ouattara, reportedly telling Keita: “I am told your uncle is trying to charter my 727. The same one you flew on to Europe. I suggest he buys it instead.” No sale is believed to have taken place.

Separately, the emails show Keita played a significant role in efforts to secure the release of Karim Wade, son of former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade, who was convicted of corruption and jailed in 2015. Keita reportedly solicited Epstein’s financial assistance to engage United States lobbying firms on Wade’s behalf. Records indicate Epstein transferred 100,000 dollars towards those lobbying efforts. Wade was freed in 2016. Months after his release, Epstein attempted to further support Wade by arranging a meeting with former United States Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in Doha, Qatar.

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which reviewed the documents independently, confirmed the core findings. Keita told OCCRP she did not wish to comment on the disclosures.

The DOJ has stated that the January 30 release constitutes its final disclosure of Epstein-related materials and that it has met its obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The initial tranche of heavily redacted files released in December 2025 drew bipartisan criticism for widespread blacking out of content. Faulty digital redaction in that first release allowed members of the public to recover some concealed information.

Several countries have announced investigations following the file releases. Turkish prosecutors launched an inquiry in February after files alleged Epstein trafficked children from Turkey, while Lithuanian prosecutors opened a human trafficking investigation after the country’s media identified references to Lithuanian nationals in the documents.

Epstein died in August 2019 in a New York federal detention facility while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida, serving a reduced sentence under an agreement that drew sustained criticism from survivors and prosecutors alike.

President Ouattara’s office and the Ivory Coast government have not issued a public response to the disclosures as of Tuesday.