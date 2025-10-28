Ivory Coast President Ouattara Wins Fourth Term Amid Low Turnout

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has been reelected to a fourth term with 89.7% of the vote in an election marked by low turnout and a weakened opposition.
The Electoral Commission announced provisional results on Monday showing Ouattara, 83, who first came to power in 2011, won decisively in the West African nation. Final results are expected by early November, though they could be announced sooner.
Jean-Louis Billon, a former commerce minister, came second with 3% of the vote, while Simone Gbagbo, a former first lady, secured 2.4%. Around 8.5 million people were registered to vote, with turnout at approximately 50%. The economic capital Abidjan saw empty streets on election day.
Billon congratulated Ouattara on Sunday evening based on early results. However, Gbagbo acknowledged the results on Monday but said they do not accurately reflect popular will, citing an unfair electoral system and a divided opposition that created a climate of fear and violence.
The election excluded major opposition candidates Tidjane Thiam and Laurent Gbagbo from the polls, weakening the opposition significantly. Thiam said in a social media statement on Monday that what happened was not a real election, adding that the country was at an impasse requiring dialogue.
“With his main rivals sidelined, Ouattara secured a fourth term due to his strong influence over state institutions,” Mucahid Durmaz, senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, told The Associated Press.
Ouattara first assumed power after winning a disputed 2010 election against Laurent Gbagbo. Deadly unrest surrounding that election left at least 3,000 people dead before Ouattara, backed by United Nations (UN) and French forces, took office. Supporters credit him with restoring the economy in the world’s largest cocoa producer, while critics accuse him of consolidating power.
With a two term constitutional limit, Ouattara oversaw a 2016 referendum that changed the Ivorian constitution. In 2020, he claimed the constitution reset his time in office to zero, a move opponents rejected. They boycotted that election, which he won with more than 90% of votes.
Durmaz noted that many in the country and wider region are likely to view the fourth term as reinforcing constitutional engineering and deepening democratic decline in West Africa. The reelection continues a pattern of aging leaders holding power across Africa, which has the world’s youngest population. Other examples include Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, 81, and Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Mbasogo, 83.