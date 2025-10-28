Ivory Coast President Ouattara Wins Fourth Term Amid Low Turnout

Durmaz noted that many in the country and wider region are likely to view the fourth term as reinforcing constitutional engineering and deepening democratic decline in West Africa. The reelection continues a pattern of aging leaders holding power across Africa, which has the world’s youngest population. Other examples include Cameroon’s Paul Biya, 92, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, 81, and Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Mbasogo, 83.