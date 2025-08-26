Ivory Coast President Files for Re-election as Opposition Faces Exclusions

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara formally submitted his candidacy for October’s presidential election, seeking another term amid significant opposition challenges.

The 83-year-old leader arrived at the Independent Electoral Commission headquarters in Abidjan on Tuesday, greeted by thousands of supporters wearing party colors and carrying banners. Ouattara has led the West African nation since winning office in 2010.

“I have come to submit my candidacy for the presidential election, an act I am taking in response to the call of my party and many Ivorians who have expressed the wish for us to continue together on the path we have set,” Ouattara told gathered supporters.

The president emphasized his commitment to peaceful elections, expressing hope that the October 25 vote would strengthen democracy and national stability. His candidacy comes as Ivory Coast continues recovering from years of political instability that followed disputed elections in the past.

Several prominent opposition figures face exclusion from the ballot following court decisions. Tidjane Thiam and former president Laurent Gbagbo have been removed from the electoral list, significantly altering the competitive landscape for the upcoming contest.

The Electoral Commission has received approximately 40 candidacy applications as the submission deadline approaches. Notable candidates include former First Lady Simone Gbagbo and ex-Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan, both seeking to challenge Ouattara’s bid for continuation.

All submitted applications must now go to the Constitutional Council for validation before the final candidate list is confirmed. This review process will determine which hopefuls can participate in the October election.

Ouattara’s long tenure has seen Ivory Coast emerge as one of West Africa’s more stable economies, though political divisions remain from earlier conflicts. The country experienced significant turmoil following the disputed 2010 election that initially brought Ouattara to power.

The exclusion of major opposition figures raises questions about electoral competition and could influence voter participation rates. Past elections in Ivory Coast have sometimes been marred by disputes over candidate eligibility and vote counting procedures.

International observers are likely to monitor the October election closely given the region’s history of electoral disputes. Peaceful transitions of power remain challenging across several West African nations where incumbents often face limited opposition.

Ouattara’s advanced age adds another dimension to the election, as voters consider leadership continuity in a country still building democratic institutions. His party supporters argue that experienced leadership provides stability during ongoing development efforts.

The timeline leaves limited campaigning period once the final candidate list is approved. This compressed schedule could favor incumbent advantages while challenging opposition figures to mobilize support quickly.

Economic performance and security issues are expected to dominate campaign discussions as candidates present their visions for Ivory Coast’s future. The country serves as a major cocoa producer and regional economic hub.

Regional stability concerns may also influence voter calculations as neighboring countries face various security and governance challenges. Ivory Coast’s role in West African affairs could factor into electoral considerations.